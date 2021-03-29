COLUMN: Treasure it, don't trash it

I’m not the trash police and was never a frequent flyer on the Green Up Day circuit, but it just struck me that those using this cool new course can do a little better.

Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t riddled with trash. For the number of people who have been out there playing, it’s probably not bad.

And some of what was there was definitely old and definitely not from players (see packing sheets above), but a lot of it was, too, including a Monster drink can in the middle of one fairway.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth Hogan, who heads the Crandall Park Beautification Committee and was a driving force behind the course, said she has noticed trash, too, but said she also knows a lot of players are picking up trash too.

She said her group is planning some cleanup days in the near future that will be advertised on the www.crandallpark.com site, which also features a new page dedicated to the course.

“I just don’t want it to look junky,” she said of the course, which she and her husband frequent often. “The last time I was out, I said, ‘I should have brought a bag.’”

On my Saturday walk, I filled a tall kitchen trash bag between holes 1 and 15, then walked home. I’ll bring another bag next time I play.