COLUMN: Tragedy brings out emotions in all of us

I was watching NBC News a couple of nights ago and found myself tearing up at the Midwest devastation from the series of tornadoes that literally wiped towns off the map.

But while my tears in part stemmed from listening to survivors and family members of those yet to be found, they were equally the result of NBC reporter Kate Snow’s emotions.

Standing amid the rubble in Mayfield, Kentucky, she was unsuccessfully fighting back tears as she reported the story. Her voice was cracking and to me, she illustrated what people often forget — that reporters are humans.

Reporters like Snow, especially those on the national scene, are routinely parachuted into news hot spots to get the story. They are told by their bosses to capture the scene, the emotions and accurately disseminate news of the plight of those involved.

Sometimes the reporters come across as vultures, preying on those poor people who have already been through so much and now they have a camera on them, waiting for the money shot with tears and sobs.

But Snow seemed solemn, and caring and emotional.

As a reporter, I have had to write stories about death.

As a former editor, I sent reporters out to cover death scenes.

As a professor, I teach students in my Media Ethics class that compassion in cases like these is vital. Be a human first, and a reporter second, I tell them.

Do you have to come back with a story when sent out to disasters and accidents and fires? Yes.

Do you have to be perceived as a vulture to do so?

I say no.

Former Post-Star photographer T.J. Hooker was one of my first students at Castleton University and he took my ethics class, in which I devote a couple of weeks to the power of compassion when dealing with sensitive stories. I taught him and others that they need to approach grieving people carefully and let them control the interaction. They should apologize for their loss, tell them there’s no pressure to talk and let them feel like they have all the power.

I tell students that sometimes people really do want to talk about their loss, feeling that it’s almost therapeutic and wanting their loved one to be recalled as more than a casualty in some tragedy.

Sometimes they don’t. And we need to respect that and leave them alone.

When a local pastor died of a heart attack while canoeing years ago, Hooker went to the scene with a reporter and found his grieving daughter crying.

The reporter did not want to approach her.

But Hooker, channeling the compassion lesson from a couple years earlier, did.

He told me he apologized for her loss, told her who he was and that he hoped to learn more about her dad. His approach led the woman to talk about his years of service to the community, his hobbies and love of family and friends.

The reporter, seeing this, came over and started taking notes too and what resulted was a nice tribute piece to a man who meant a lot to a lot of people.

I was so proud to hear his story.

He was proud to tell it.

It’s not easy being a reporter. It never has been and it’s arguably harder now, especially when someone can simply explain truth away by saying "fake news" and half the country will believe it without reading a single word.

The pay isn’t great and on a daily basis you have to confront death, crime, social media attacks — and the fear of not having a job because people don’t want to pay for real news anymore.

So to see Kate Snow being emotional made me feel good, as awful as that may sound.

She was feeling the despair of this lost community and was showing it.

She was an example of how we as journalists can show this compassion and tell human stories of tragedy without the subjects hating us afterwards or the reading public thinking we’re heartless jerks.

David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of media and communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

