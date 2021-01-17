COLUMN: Times have not changed that much

Well, I started thumping my Bible as best I could.

I was told I needed to lighten up, that I was misinterpreting, or that times change.

It took less than 10 minutes of looking at what looked to me to be greasy-looking con artists for my brain to announce, “bogus.”

I thought, “You guys have at it. I’m out of here.”

I still read the Bible.

These are some of my favorite verses on how I should conduct myself.

From Galatians: "Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.

"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.