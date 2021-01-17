COLUMN: Times have not changed that much

When I was a kid, I was a boneheaded Bible thumper. I traveled around with a group, singing and putting on shows for church groups and for whoever seemed interested.
In addition, I attended what I thought was an informal church.
As I got older, in my late teens, I was invited to a meeting of elders.
It turned out that what I thought was an informal local church, was actually part of a wider group that was centered somewhere near Tampa, Florida, whose leaders were televangelists with a right-wing political agenda.
I asked one of my best friends during our first morning there why he was blow-drying his hair and putting on car salesman garb. I had never seen him decorate himself like this before.
Then we got into a Cadillac, which I had never seen before although it was owned by our head elder, with everyone dressed in the same way except for me. And then, said elder started smoking.
I was flabbergasted, “Burt smokes and drives a Caddy?”
This could not possibly be the same group I had known back home, a few hundred miles away.
When we got to this obviously well-funded, lavish convention center, I saw a whole hive of these blow-dried, double-knit salesmen.
Well, I started thumping my Bible as best I could.
I was told I needed to lighten up, that I was misinterpreting, or that times change.
It took less than 10 minutes of looking at what looked to me to be greasy-looking con artists for my brain to announce, “bogus.”
I thought, “You guys have at it. I’m out of here.”
I still read the Bible.
These are some of my favorite verses on how I should conduct myself.
From Galatians: "Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.
"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.
"And they that are Christ's have crucified the flesh with the affections and lusts. If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit. Let us not be desirous of vain glory, provoking one another, envying one another."
From Matthew: "While Jesus was having dinner at Matthew’s house, many tax collectors and sinners came and ate with him and his disciples. When the Pharisees saw this, they asked his disciples, “'Why does your teacher eat with tax collectors and sinners?' On hearing this, Jesus said, 'It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick.'
From 2 Thessalonians: "We hear that some are conducting themselves among you in a disorderly way, by not keeping busy but minding the business of others. Such people we instruct and urge in the Lord Jesus Christ to work quietly and to eat their own food (bread). But you, brothers, do not be remiss in doing good."
Anyway, I didn’t make this stuff up, and I don’t think times have changed all that much.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., where he attempts, very imperfectly, to work quietly and eat his own food. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.