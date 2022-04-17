COLUMN: Time to plant, using well-aged compost

Right now it’s Good Friday, the day everyone says you are supposed to plant your peas.

In my mind, it’s only sometimes the day to plant you peas. Since Easter is a movable holiday, Good Friday can range from mid-March to mid-April.

Here, that’s the difference between winter weather and summer weather, and any other weather in between.

I figure April 15 is time to start getting the peas and onions planted, and May 15 is time to start getting the corn and potatoes planted.

June 1 is a good time to put plants out, unless the forecast shows any possibility of frost over the next few days.

Today, I’m starting to mine the aged manure that will be undercover for the pea and onion beds. The soil is already pretty rich in those beds. But they have hosted other plants in the past season and it never hurts to add well-aged compost to the garden before planting.

It's better than going out and buying fertilizer in the bag.

Well-aged compost and manure from ruminants is, in fact, rich topsoil. One of the most important contribution growers can make is increasing topsoil. That’s where our cultivated plants thrive, and its nutrients don’t just leach out into the mineral soil like synthesized nutrients do.

It also provides a useful carbon sink for those worried about their “carbon footprint.”

If a garden goes back to being a lawn, even years later an area with a lot of added topsoil from barn manure and litter can be turned back into a garden and grow good crops right away.

Old neglected compost heaps that have more or less begun sinking into the ground can also be reclaimed to grow things if they are in a sunny area. I’ve grown several pumpkin and potato patches on finished compost and manure heaps. There were were always volunteers, like a clump of sweet corn, a few tomatoes, or a bundle of healthy wheat in those garden patches as well.

Peanut Ox had one right outside his stable window for many years and I, at least, am sure he enjoyed watching, in his ox way, all of the activity, from robins to rabbits, that went on in that relatively small space.

It was a lush island jungle on the edge of the little barnyard. That little mountain is all cleared out now, long ago having been spread on various gardens and grassy grazing areas.

New generations of compost piles are constantly adding their harvest to the place, to the point where some gardeners tell me the reason I have good gardens is because I am lucky to have good soil.

I hope the newly planted peas and onion will feel fortunate enough to be planted in good soil and thrive, just as the seeds in the parable did.

In the meantime, before planting, I will be digging, walking back and forth with my wheelbarrow and spreading the aged stuff to be turned into the soil.

I’m sure all of the animals will enjoy the scene of me going back and forth, back and forth. They always have before.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

