COLUMN: Thoughts from among the high corn

This time of year can be nice for reasons of my own.

I enjoy walking in the lane by the corn patch. There is something about tall corn that you have planted, cultivated, kept mostly weed free, and finally harvested.

It has served you well. It’s kind of like standing next to a tall person you know and trust. You get filled with a relaxing feel of well-being, happiness and confidence.

I told you it’s for my own reasons. I’m not sure everybody feels that way.

To a lesser degree, I feel that way from other crops. But there is something about corn or maize.

When the boy unit was 4 years old, he set himself up in a pop-up tent out near the front garden. He made a sort of totem of dry corn and corn stalks.

When I asked him about it, he said, “We are the corn people.”

I agreed with him, but never told him “We are corn people.” He used to come up with all sorts of interesting things, and I would say he still does at 22.

Midsummer and especially late summer are my favorite times of the year. The harvests are coming in. Food is being put up for the winter. And I can look back on our hard work with some pleasure.

If it wasn’t for the work of both of us, I could never plant as much land as we have in gardens, or milk so many goats for that matter.

Margaret is pretty much in charge of the kitchen and the harvest. My job is basically the grunt work of gardening and the care of the critters.

So now it’s not that the hard work is over. But, that our harvest is coming to an end, and next year’s preparations are beginning.

I will weed the gardens one more time. I will remove what we have grown and either feed it to us, the animals, or compost it.

Then I will spread the finished compost on the gardens and turn it in, and spread the same on the small pastures for next year’s fodder and grazing.

After that it will be on to stove wood for the end of the winter and the beginning of spring, and hopefully for the winter to come after that, if I get to it before the first big snowfall.

If I can get my truck running properly, and my tractors working properly before too long, I will harvest my tall corn and pumpkins to sell as fall decorations.

My old equipment is breaking down a lot these days, and my new equipment is like everything else you purchase these days service-wise, contract-wise, lawyer-wise, and equipment-wise, always accompanied by “problems, issues and tissues” as my Schoharie farm friend says.

But that tall corn has plagued me with none of those things. When I want to get away from this new world where a man’s word is no longer his bond, and I miss a different way of doing things, I just go out to my corn patch and thank it for its faithfulness and kindness.