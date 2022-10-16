COLUMN: Thoughts amid stacking, and restacking, wood

Stacking wood takes more than a little bit of resignation. It is the human version of the myth of Sisyphus.

He was fated or condemned to roll a boulder up a mountain every day only to watch it roll down again.

Sometimes wood feels like that. We stack for hours and hours, and then we unstack for about the same number of hours and throw it into a fire.

Sometimes we finish stacking for the day and step back to admire our work, then the next day a big windstorm, rainstorm, or even a minor earthquake comes along and knocks a row or two over.

Then we patiently restack. Even if we are upset at first, we have to become resigned to the task, or just walk far, far away and end up living under a bridge on the Key West Highway hoping some long ago childhood friend or at least one of their children will occasionally bring us some food other than raw fish, crabs or oysters they picked up on the way home from work, something in a wrapper, is bad for you, and has a lot of salt and grease.

Oh, what a beautiful life! But one that would upset the entire family.

So on Friday, as I was finishing up a row I began a few days before the big rain started, I started restacking it again. Both ends failed within a minute or two of each other.

Though the whole stack did not collapse, I had to do a little engineering to rebuild the ends without prompting a total rebellion in that community of split wood.

I didn’t even get upset. I had a nice rest the day before as the rain fell. I sat near the wood stove in my chair that was made for short people and reclined, hanging my feet past the edge and toward the fire.

I even read a real newspaper, and learned some board in Pennsylvania will continue to allow hunters to use commercially processed deer urine as an attractant even though it might contain chronic wasting disease prions.

I would have gone “better safe than sorry.” They went with, “the science isn’t there right now.”

Anyway, as I was restacking Friday morning, I wouldn’t be surprised if right on the other side of the hedge the six members of our local deer family were watching me, as they often do.

They walk on the edges of the yard, but don’t worry about me walking back and forth, hoeing, picking, or even using a tractor.

Just so we all know it this year, just like every year, the deer have decided certain gardens are now open. The goats made the same decision a few days later. First it was the flower gardens, no longer blooming, and now included are the greens.

I have to get all of the pie pumpkins and winter squash picked, because I can see some nibbling here and there.

I turned the fence off around the sweet corn, eggplant and early summer squash, but only Hazel Goat has decided that area is now a browsing ground.

And she is only going in there when she thinks I won’t notice, because I’m busy stacking and restacking wood.