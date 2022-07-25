COLUMN: This cold snap won’t hurt me

I turned 65 last week. I think that’s the oldest I’ve ever been.

Fortunately, the weather was in the low 90s. That’s about my optimal working temperature.

I was careful to stay hydrated, and seek shade if I felt like I was starting to bake. Still, it was glorious.

For other people, not so much.

I saw a couple in the laundromat who I’ve said hello to for years. All they wanted to do was get their clothing in the machine and get back to the car air conditioner as fast as possible.

These few warm days a year are hard on most people. I check in on John Bennett and take him for a ride because, as tough as he is despite his years, he has never been friends with heat anywhere near 90 degrees.

Maggie is the same way. The only solution is a ride in a car with the air conditioning going for about a half hour. Then she is good for the rest of the day.

Mia Dog is more extreme. She needs to go for the ride, but she also needs to be sprayed down with cold water from the hose. Otherwise she will lay down and pant even when the temperature starts to fall in the evening. She gets overloaded with heat, and needs help cooling back down.

Today’s warm, too. It’s Friday while I write. The problem is I can’t take anyone for a ride, because I’m getting new mufflers on my knock-about car. My truck has no air conditioner.

Mia’s lying in a hole in the shade and Maggie’s away.

I’m sure we’ll all survive though.

This week looks like the highs will be in the low 80s, so we’re back to perfect weather for camping, fishing, horse racing and all the summer things people come up here for.

I’ll probably be able to handle this cold snap.

The goats seem to handle the heat. They just lie around in the shade during the middle of the day. Then, in the late afternoon when the temperature is heading into the 70s, a royal rumpus starts.

The little ones begin first, chasing around, jumping over aunties and matrons, doing that gamboling about.

Then the aunties often join in, and sometimes the wethers, and even our little billy, Clemons.

When the school bus passes our house after it finishes its afternoon route, the aide makes the driver, Tom, slow down. She loves to look at little Clem and little Puff. She says they are her favorites.

All the goats are my favorites, but I do have some that are just pets even though they give us milk.

When I go in their yard they all come for a visit and a pat, but some just can’t help following me everywhere while they nibble at my pants legs and pockets.

It’s not really the best way to keep work clothes from becoming somewhat shabby.

But, that’s OK. I just had my 65th birthday. I guess that rates a few new pairs of work pants.