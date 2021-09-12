COLUMN: This certainly isn’t a white collar job

All I can think about on this pleasant day is waste hay, chicken manure and goat yard litter.

It’s what I do right now. It certainly isn’t a white collar job.

I’m thinking about making a mulch- or sheet-composted garden.

Just spread out all of that organic stuff about half a foot thick and let it start to rot down during the off season, enough so it kills the grass and weeds under it and is ready to supply broken-down nutrients to transplant or direct seed through in the spring.

I’ve been thinking about this since the late ’60s. I’ve seen others do it.

My neighbor Randy, who ended up fleeing New York a few years ago, was having some success on a small scale with the method before that.

He probably is doing the same down in Tennessee.

I’m not going to do it on a large scale, maybe 40 feet by something, because for these many years I have had success breaking down manure piles into black compost, and either turning it in to the gardens or just spreading it on top.

For one thing, you can’t run a mechanical seeder through a sheet mulch. It would just clog up with the hay and other stuff that hasn’t broken down completely.