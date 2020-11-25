COLUMN: Thinking of mom on a COVID-19 Thanksgiving

For probably 50 of my 53 years, I’ve had Thanksgiving with my parents in Vermont.
This year they’ll be eating alone.
I’ll be home with my wife and one daughter.
Pandemic quarantine rules in Vermont and just concern for the health of my 80-year-old dad and 79-year-old mom makes it the smart call.
But I hate what it does to my mom.
Like most moms, I’m guessing, she literally lives to have her children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren piled into her tiny kitchen in a table-and-chair-entanglement that allows her to see and feed everyone.
She beams and sometimes gets a little emotional when she says a little pre-meal prayer, always making a point to talk about how blessed she is just to have everyone together.
And she means it.
Same with Christmas.
Gifts mean little to her. Being with family — now with the added bonus of two handsome and comical great-grandsons — is her greatest gift.
She mentioned in a recent phone chat how enjoyable last Christmas was when little Nolan and Tristan stole the show. We all felt it. There was new life to Christmas — literally and figuratively.
But she talked about it in a tone almost resigned that this Christmas will likely pass without family too.
So I feel for my mom when Thursday comes. We’re going to try to do a consolation Zoom chat with her and my dad, my oldest daughter in Spain and other family members. I hope it offers a tiny slice of good for her, but I know it’ll be a hard day for her regardless.
But while lamenting what we won’t have this Thanksgiving, I also thought about all the good in my life right now.
I was able to keep teaching at Castleton University, despite COVID-19, and was amazed at how students performed when the world literally seemed to stack up against them.
My 80-year-old dad got a five-point deer and though I wasn’t there to see it because of pandemic quarantine rules, I know it lifted him up, which lifts me up.
I still get to tell stories in the pages of The Post-Star after 30 years.
My family is healthy.
My daughter in Spain is happy.
My younger daughter is safely home with us from her semester at UVM.
My mother, a former kindergarten teacher who has always feared computers, learned how to use Zoom to be able to keep up her Bone Builders routine — which makes a Thanksgiving Zoom possible!
I live in a great area, where I can bike and walk the dog (thankful for Bear too) and ski and I’m not cooped up in a tiny apartment in an urban setting.
I was still golfing this week!
I’m thankful for quarantine friends and campfires.
I’m thankful for the front-line health workers, the vaccine producers, teachers teaching our kids and all the essential workers.
And I guess I’m thankful for hope.
Hope that the country can heal politically and that people stop treating each other as D’s and R’s but as people who have similar wants for their kids and parents and the future.
And hope that the COVID-19 vaccines can make “pandemic” and “coronavirus” words we don’t have to hear or see or dream about anymore.
And lastly, hope that my Thanksgiving Day-apron-clad mom won’t have to endure another holiday not surrounded by her family.
