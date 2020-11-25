COLUMN: Thinking of mom on a COVID-19 Thanksgiving

But she talked about it in a tone almost resigned that this Christmas will likely pass without family too.

So I feel for my mom when Thursday comes. We’re going to try to do a consolation Zoom chat with her and my dad, my oldest daughter in Spain and other family members. I hope it offers a tiny slice of good for her, but I know it’ll be a hard day for her regardless.

But while lamenting what we won’t have this Thanksgiving, I also thought about all the good in my life right now.

I was able to keep teaching at Castleton University, despite COVID-19, and was amazed at how students performed when the world literally seemed to stack up against them.

My 80-year-old dad got a five-point deer and though I wasn’t there to see it because of pandemic quarantine rules, I know it lifted him up, which lifts me up.

I still get to tell stories in the pages of The Post-Star after 30 years.

My family is healthy.

My daughter in Spain is happy.

My younger daughter is safely home with us from her semester at UVM.