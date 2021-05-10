COLUMN: They probably don’t know how much it meant

One of the friends was Rob Coloutti, a 1,000-point scoring basketball star at Castleton whose golf ball makes a sound when hit that mine never has nor ever will.

The other friend was Josh Horton from Argyle, who despite just picking up golf last year, is already better than me.

They didn’t know me, but they welcomed me.

We had a couple of beers (they had more because they were staying there), we laughed and I reminisced with McGraw about his journalism passion he says I helped unlock.

It was almost dark when we finished and they were hungry, so I told them I’d drive to New Way Lunch to treat them to some “Dirt Dogs,” a local specialty. McGraw came with me for more one-on-one chat time.

It was closed.

They settled for McDonald's instead, and we chatted more in the restaurant about basketball, life goals and the state of the world, as we waited for our food.

After driving back, I was welcomed to come into their cabin and eat and hang with them, a group that now included one of McGraw’s childhood buddies.

I declined.