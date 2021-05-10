COLUMN: They probably don’t know how much it meant

Perhaps the biggest perk of being a college professor is when a student takes your class basically to check off a requirement box but only weeks later starts to share your passion for storytelling.
Casey McGraw was basically that guy.
The Albany area native was a senior sports administration major who, I believe, needed a writing-intensive class to fulfill a graduation obligation.
What he didn’t expect, however, was that he would take to the journalistic format of writing and within weeks be published in the school paper.
He then basically joined the newspaper staff for his last semester and ended up writing several stories, including a powerful and controversial one about a football player who was booted off the team and later claimed it was a racist move.
Other news outlets covered the controversy, but none as well as he did.
And after graduating, despite only two semesters of any newswriting experience, he interned at the Times Union in Albany, his hometown paper, where he got to rub elbows with Major League Baseball greats like Ken Griffey Jr. at that year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown and later interviewed NBA stars, including Larry Johnson.
I was living vicariously through him that summer and was so proud and psyched that he was having fun doing what I have loved since I graduated from Castleton in 1989.
But as fun as it was, that summer was when Casey decided he still wanted to pursue his lifelong dream of coaching basketball, like his dad.
As with all my students, I just wanted him to pursue his passion and succeed, and if he took a little of me with him on the ride, all the better.
He made a pretty good choice, too.
In his first year as assistant coach at Nebraska Wesleyan University, the team won the Division III National Championship. His family, including his dad who coached collegiate basketball too, was ecstatic.
OK, but why am I telling you all this now, you’re probably thinking?
Well, one of the next best things about being a professor is when these former students include you in their lives long after they leave your classes. I’ve been invited to weddings, I’m included in Facebook posts unveiling their children, I get sent stories to look at before they send them to their editors and I get forwarded news clips that strike them and that they think I may like.
And just last week, McGraw asked me to play golf with him and two of his college buddies at Cronin’s Golf Resort in Warrensburg.
Now, I’m a nearly 54-year-old hack of a golfer being invited by this mid-20s athlete to basically crash a young man’s golf outing — and it felt so good.
One of the friends was Rob Coloutti, a 1,000-point scoring basketball star at Castleton whose golf ball makes a sound when hit that mine never has nor ever will.
The other friend was Josh Horton from Argyle, who despite just picking up golf last year, is already better than me.
They didn’t know me, but they welcomed me.
We had a couple of beers (they had more because they were staying there), we laughed and I reminisced with McGraw about his journalism passion he says I helped unlock.
It was almost dark when we finished and they were hungry, so I told them I’d drive to New Way Lunch to treat them to some “Dirt Dogs,” a local specialty. McGraw came with me for more one-on-one chat time.
It was closed.
They settled for McDonald's instead, and we chatted more in the restaurant about basketball, life goals and the state of the world, as we waited for our food.
After driving back, I was welcomed to come into their cabin and eat and hang with them, a group that now included one of McGraw’s childhood buddies.
I declined.
I’m sure they all would have been hospitable and I could have held my own in the conversation about sports and laugh along with them at their jokes, but it was their time to catch up and reminisce. I didn’t want to overstay my welcome.
As I drove home, I thought about how cool it was to even be invited into this group. I felt very lucky and fulfilled.
I’m not sure whether they know just how much the gesture meant to an aging professor who relishes connections with students while they’re in school — and years down the road.
David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com