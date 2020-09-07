COLUMN: There was never a prime number!

COVID-19 is having a profound impact on our intellectual culture. It has changed the nature of everything.

Perhaps it is revealing to us, finally, where all that missing matter of the universe is being stored. Perhaps this is a symptom that attaches itself to those who have been erroneously diagnosed as having a symptomless bout of the virus.

It turns out most of the universe’s hidden matter must be in our storage cabinets.

Right now, those cotton balls I have been using every day for years to clean my insulin injection site are suddenly “triple size.”

That’s right. They look the same to me, but right there on the package it says it, so it must be true.

I have no way here at home to weigh a cotton ball or even a bag of cotton balls, but since I can’t tell any difference between my pre-COVID cotton balls and my present cotton balls there must be that hidden, invisible, or extra-dimensional mass in those balls some place. Really they seem more like puffs, but I’m nitpicking.

And get this, the last batch of paper towels into the house claim that “6 equals 9.”