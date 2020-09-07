COLUMN: There was never a prime number!

COVID-19 is having a profound impact on our intellectual culture. It has changed the nature of everything.
Perhaps it is revealing to us, finally, where all that missing matter of the universe is being stored. Perhaps this is a symptom that attaches itself to those who have been erroneously diagnosed as having a symptomless bout of the virus.
It turns out most of the universe’s hidden matter must be in our storage cabinets.
Right now, those cotton balls I have been using every day for years to clean my insulin injection site are suddenly “triple size.”
That’s right. They look the same to me, but right there on the package it says it, so it must be true.
I have no way here at home to weigh a cotton ball or even a bag of cotton balls, but since I can’t tell any difference between my pre-COVID cotton balls and my present cotton balls there must be that hidden, invisible, or extra-dimensional mass in those balls some place. Really they seem more like puffs, but I’m nitpicking.
And get this, the last batch of paper towels into the house claim that “6 equals 9.”
My mind had not been bent so much by a revelation since I worked on the analytical study of language logic structures using various non-base-10 counting structures back when I was in college studying stuff, that I have never used in my life since. (OK. maybe I’ve used them once or twice after getting a letter from a former professor or the like. But, it’s not like I even remember what the heck I was up to back then, or why.)
But, I can tell you with confidence that those paper towels look the same as ones we bought three years ago when they were just six rolls of paper towels without the additional quantum-whatever attached, or perhaps acknowledged.
Now get this, I have bought various brands of toilet paper in the last few months. Some of the packages say “6 equals 24” and others, even more mysteriously, say “6 equals 48.”
And, I seem to remember getting some kind of paper product that claimed to equal 29 of something or another.
When I asked Maggie about this she almost became irate. “No! There was never a prime number!”
I have to take her word for it, because I don’t remember anything. But, I sure would like to prove her wrong, because that would almost mystical.
Imagine if a prime number could actually be divisible into let’s say, six rolls of toilet paper. Mind blowing!
I do somehow recall paper towels that claimed 9 equals 27 (or was it toilet paper?). But, I can’t verify this either.
Such a package would be special, because in decimal it is the first composite number not divisible by any of its digits, and it’s the only positive integer that is three times the sum of its digits. (Although all of that is neither here nor there. Pretty much the same for what is written on toilet paper packages.)
Let’s just say, I have a very rich dream life, and sometimes I can’t remember if I dreamed a thing or if it actually happened.
Somehow though, I don’t know how, this time of COVID-19 is revealing things never known to humankind, before.
Forrest Hartley is suffering cabin fever in Hadley, and fall hasn’t even started, yet. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!