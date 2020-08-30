COLUMN: The work of Hercules

The control valve on my big wood splitter failed last winter. I was sent a new one free of charge, but it was backordered for a few months because there were none in stock. Apparently a lot of those valves failed.
In the interim I split a lot of wood using one of several axes. By the time the warm season was in full swing, I had to turn my attention to other things, like growing vegetables and milking goats and whatever else it is that I do.
It has only been in the past couple of weeks that I’ve been using the splitter, which John Bennet named Hercules, because it is so mighty.
I have to admit getting through the wood goes a lot faster if Hercules is on the job, along with the help of neighbor Seamus, who is working with me for his summer job.
It is a big relief to watch that pile of logs in my front yard get smaller, and the stacks of split wood get larger.
As we were reminded several times last year, the power can go out at any time, and not always for a predictable reason like a storm, a car crashing into a pole or a zombie apocalypse.
Sometimes it is just out, and we are clueless to the cause. But electricity or not, cooking and heating can still be sustained and are even fun if you have enough wood.
Dry wood is the most ancient fail-safe. It provides me with a feeling of security in the face of the coming cold.
I am out of control when it comes to the cold. I like to remind people that I didn’t see snow until I was 20, and if the outside temperature went down to the 50s we would call off work for the day. The first time I felt temperatures in the teens, I wanted to turn around and go back where I came from.
Life near the Everglades could be warm. But no one ever got hypothermia, something that has happened to me during my life in the Adirondacks.
I have learned to dress better since. A pair of fatigues and a canvas jacket won’t keep you warm in below-freezing weather. Long johns, linings and wool will.
Which reminds me, my friend Toady Toad lives under the log pile, which means I have been dismantling his summer residence. I already dismantled another one of his homes, a stack of hay which he shared with another toad. He hopped off to stay under a shed for a while, but then removed himself to the log pile.
Hopefully he already has begun constructing his winter burrow, so that my disruption of his life will not be too serious. Of course, he could always make his burrow under a wood stack, so all will hopefully go well for him.
With all this preparation for winter, the gardens are just reaching their prime. The tomatoes, both sauce and slicing types, are mostly still green. The cauliflower is just ready to cut. The summer squashes are still producing. And the pumpkins are coming along.
Once the pumpkins come in for the winter, and the wood is stacked, it will be time to think more about reading and writing. For now we’ll let Hercules keep up his tasks.
Forrest Hartley lives and works in Hadley. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
