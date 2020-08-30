COLUMN: The work of Hercules

I am out of control when it comes to the cold. I like to remind people that I didn’t see snow until I was 20, and if the outside temperature went down to the 50s we would call off work for the day. The first time I felt temperatures in the teens, I wanted to turn around and go back where I came from.

Life near the Everglades could be warm. But no one ever got hypothermia, something that has happened to me during my life in the Adirondacks.

I have learned to dress better since. A pair of fatigues and a canvas jacket won’t keep you warm in below-freezing weather. Long johns, linings and wool will.

Which reminds me, my friend Toady Toad lives under the log pile, which means I have been dismantling his summer residence. I already dismantled another one of his homes, a stack of hay which he shared with another toad. He hopped off to stay under a shed for a while, but then removed himself to the log pile.

Hopefully he already has begun constructing his winter burrow, so that my disruption of his life will not be too serious. Of course, he could always make his burrow under a wood stack, so all will hopefully go well for him.