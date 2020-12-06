COLUMN: The weather watcher

I used to clip weekly forecasts out of the newspaper and put them on the refrigerator to hold them to account.

Days later, I would point out the discrepancies and inaccuracies in the past forecasts to my family, if they would listen. I also kept copies of the daily nationwide weather radar to bolster my arguments.

I think I stopped because all of that further confirmed to Maggie that I might actually have a screw loose. Although I’m pretty sure that the weather thing isn’t the only thing that finally convinced her.

Now I simply tell her what the weather in Louisiana is likely to be, if she’ll listen. Sometimes I even play particularly good bits, like weather in the tropics, for her. I’m not sure, but I think she finds that particularly thrilling.

You may wonder, “Well, what does Forrest do for local weather?”

I confess, I also use the high-speed internet, enabled by two DSL lines, whatever that means, to look at the local weather radar. Usually if anything significant is going to happen there is a notification on that page.

And, I admit, I read the short-term forecast page, knowing full well I will probably be disappointed, because it’s just going to be overcast and cold, anyway.

I prefer to read local and watch New Orleans. I mean, come on, the weather is usually pretty nice down there in the winter. If you’re going to spend valuable time watching something on the internet machine, it should at least let you know that people are happy somewhere.

Forrest Hartley lives under the cold gray weather blob in the southern Adirondacks. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

