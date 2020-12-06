COLUMN: The weather watcher

Now that we’ve entered what is called metrological winter, the months of December, January and February, I’m more interested in the weather than ever.
The weather in New Orleans that is.
Several months ago our neighborhood was granted high-speed internet by the local phone company. I’m not sure why it only took 20 years, but I suspect it has to do with all the new houses being built by people looking to escape from more metropolitan areas.
There was always talk of not enough density before.
That means I can watch the weather in New Orleans, which I much prefer in the winter compared to our local weather.
Doggone it. It got pretty chilly south of the lake, Lake Pontchartrain, a few days ago, down into the low 40s at night and only to about 60 during the day.
I also learned from the WWL-TV weather people during their nationwide December forecast that here in northern New York we can expect a warmer than average, and wetter than average, December.
They said basically, “We’ll see how that works out. It’s weather, after all.”
Good enough for me.
The longer-term forecasts that I get for and from our region tend to be as accurate as that old clock that is right twice a day.
I used to clip weekly forecasts out of the newspaper and put them on the refrigerator to hold them to account.
Days later, I would point out the discrepancies and inaccuracies in the past forecasts to my family, if they would listen. I also kept copies of the daily nationwide weather radar to bolster my arguments.
I think I stopped because all of that further confirmed to Maggie that I might actually have a screw loose. Although I’m pretty sure that the weather thing isn’t the only thing that finally convinced her.
Now I simply tell her what the weather in Louisiana is likely to be, if she’ll listen. Sometimes I even play particularly good bits, like weather in the tropics, for her. I’m not sure, but I think she finds that particularly thrilling.
You may wonder, “Well, what does Forrest do for local weather?”
I confess, I also use the high-speed internet, enabled by two DSL lines, whatever that means, to look at the local weather radar. Usually if anything significant is going to happen there is a notification on that page.
And, I admit, I read the short-term forecast page, knowing full well I will probably be disappointed, because it’s just going to be overcast and cold, anyway.
I prefer to read local and watch New Orleans. I mean, come on, the weather is usually pretty nice down there in the winter. If you’re going to spend valuable time watching something on the internet machine, it should at least let you know that people are happy somewhere.
Forrest Hartley lives under the cold gray weather blob in the southern Adirondacks. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
