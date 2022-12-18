COLUMN: The unpredictability of weather

I’m here, Friday morning at 4:30, writing on my computer, sort of in and out of certain levels of consciousness.

The expected snow started, but now it seems to have turned to rain.

For crying out loud! Yesterday the forecast on my computer was for snow. Just snow.

Now that the storm has arrived in northern Saratoga County, the forecast has changed to wet snow. Eight to 12 inches of wet snow.

That’s no fun.

I don’t think it’s fair to call walking outside and looking around a forecast. Those sneaky folks in the weather service don’t think I will notice changes they made to their forecasts in the middle of the night?

I think they should say, “I’m sorry, we obviously got it wrong. It looks like we’re in for wet snow, at least that’s what it’s doing now. Besides, we should all sit in our easy chairs today, look out the window and celebrate the unpredictability of nature.”

I used to hold these guys accountable. I would clip every day’s weather forecast out of The Post-Star a few minutes after the paper arrived in the sleeve, put them on the refrigerator with a magnet, and grade them based on how accurate they were five days later.

Of course, the only ones to hear about it were Maggie and the kids.

I would also save the daily North American weather satellite photo, and make my own prognostications of how the weather would behave for the next five or six days based on how things looked from space day to day.

I didn’t grade myself, though. I’m not a professional weather dude. I just like to look at the weather.

The weather, after all, does have a pretty big impact on my day-to-day doings.

I think Maggie was glad when we could no longer get morning delivery out here. It certainly cleared up the front of the refrigerator. And, she could scratch at least one worrisome item off the “Forrest, Idiosyncrasies” list. (I think she keeps that list on the freezer in the basement.)

When we got a new fridge, I was forbidden to post things on the front of it. That’s hard on me because I like to keep all of my thoughts in a single location.

I notice that she has no such prohibition, based on a wedding notice, picture of a dearly departed, and the business cards on the freezer door.

Now, it’s 6:30 in the morning. I just heard the first big branch break in the woods out back. That means the rain is accruing into ice, and that was not predicted at all.

I hate ice storms. I’d trade one of those for 12 inches of snow any day.

Meaning, what is sorely needed is a letter of apology from the weather service.

Now at 7, I take back everything I just wrote. It’s all snow now. All is forgiven, weather service. Good job!