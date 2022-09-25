COLUMN: The target that is my roadside mailbox

My poor mailbox. I’m not kidding.

Once the ground thawed last spring, I put together the nice post and box that the county gave me after hitting my other mailbox several times with the plow.

I dug a nice deep hole with my good old post hole digger and a heavy stone breaking bar. I made sure it was all level and plumb and filled in the hole. No concrete, no stones, just deep.

Within two weeks somebody ran into it, leaving cracks in the post, but not moving it. You couldn’t tell unless you took a close look.

A few weeks later someone ran into it again, knocking the poor mailbox off its shelf into the swale.

This time I had to replace the shelf that was split into pieces and make a new one. That didn’t take too long, and the box only had a slight dent.

Mind you, the mailbox is well off the road, and the road is straight in front of the house. It’s not like I live on Route 9, but it’s not a back road either. It’s the kind of road where you’ll see almost as many logging trucks as you see cars.

The whole thing is baffling. How is it that so many cars are running off the road's shoulder and into my box? Maybe it has a collision magnet inside of it that I forgot to remove when I put it up.

It is one of those big rural mailboxes that packages can be put into. It’s not for show. It’s black with white hand-painted lettering. It’s the black bumper Mennonite version of a mailbox.

It’s there for the mailman, so he doesn’t necessarily have to get out of his car when I get a package or large envelope.

I live on a rural route. I can’t get cell service. I also try to work with actual documents, rather than email.

I get my newspaper and magazine delivered to it, my bills, statements, legal correspondence, and the occasional letter, mostly from my daughter, who loves the mail.

When she was little we let her look in the mailbox every day. I’m pretty sure that was her favorite part of the day. The pig, the ducks, the dogs, and a few chickens would accompany her to witness her delight.

That original mailbox, a big white rural box, now holds hand tools near the garden. It is too beaten up to keep out front even though it had never been hit by the plow. That started happening when someone retired from the county.

That box was, however, hit several times with baseball bats and BBs, pulled off its post by hooligans, backed into, and run into.

Over the years we’ve gone through several mailboxes. Some of them are now in The Mailbox Hall of Fame.

Anyway, my beautiful new mailbox was assaulted with what appears to have been a baseball bat about a week ago. It has a big dent.

Its hatch no longer closes tight. It falls open in the wind when a truck goes by, or when it feels like it.

All I can really conclude is that all those people who no longer seem to need to work are out either crashing into mailboxes for fun, driving while distracted by their GPS or something else, hanging out of windows with baseball bats, or just up to no good in their spare time.