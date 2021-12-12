COLUMN: The skinny on my recent trip to Florida

I got home from Florida last week. I had family business. I visited with my friend from the olden days when I was but a lad.

I was only there for about three days, but I ate more carbohydrates than I have in the last year.

I ate fries, corn tacos, pan fried fish, broiled fish, and more fries. I even ate rice and beans.

My eyeballs started shaking.

I am not going to tell you how high my blood sugar went. Let me just say, I wouldn’t live for long down there — you know, the diabetes thing.

I love Southern seafood and all that comes with it, but I would become a hush puppy myself if I ate like that even two days a week.

As a matter of fact, some members of my family and some of my friends do their best impersonations of being gigantic hush puppies.

This has happened despite many athletic glories of old.

My daughter, when she was in elementary school, once illustrated a drawing she titled called something like, “The Sad Tragedy of My Enormous Relatives.”

She had watched a few of her relatives going for a ride in our station wagon and saw it bottom out several times.

By the way, my little brother and I were the smallest members of the family except for our mother.

I have tried on and off to get what I would politely refer to as leverage as I age. But, I have realized, because I no longer handle oxen and other large beasts, or practice sumo, and because I am not an offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins, I no longer need it.

Still, I get the urge to eat several bowls of rice and beans, a platter of fried seafood, a bucket of mashed potatoes with butter, and a stack of 12 pancakes. I just don’t.

Sometimes I will resort to drinking copious amounts of water.

For years I could just eat when I felt like it and maintain a weight under 150 pounds. Part of that may have been from running 5 or more miles a day, or being a college gymnast, or chopping wood and chopping wood, and trying to farm with oxen, but those days are past for me.

Now, if I need real power, I turn a key. I don’t lean and push.

I must say the trip to Florida was a gastronomical nirvana. And sitting outside at night on my father’s patio, listening to the sounds of the metropolis Miami-Dade County has become, including rail transit, jets taking off, traffic, the distant hollering of people in bars, and emergency vehicles off to save people from their own folly, was in an odd way as soothing as the fresh moist air soothed a body that needed a break from the cold.

So, I got a little break. I did some bird watching. I accompanied a rock and roll band to a job on Miami Beach, and I saw more drunk people in one bar or one place than I ever have in my life.

I didn’t imbibe, by the way. The examples I saw at this outside tiki bar were enough of a cautionary tale against such behavior, but the air flowing in was nice.

I’ll have to go back down again in the next few months. Then, hopefully, I’ll spend some time in the Great Cypress, the Everglades, and the Redlands, so I can report on what is left from the South Florida of my youth.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, NY. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

