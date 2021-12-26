COLUMN: The shortest day has finally come and gone

Every winter solstice, my big bossy sister Bonnie and I would celebrate when we both realized that the days would start getting longer and the sun higher. We knew soon we would leave our world of dread and return to our world of hope and happiness.

I would try to ignore the summer solstice, after which the days started to get shorter, but Bonnie would be sure to call to remind me that the days of dread were on their way — a typical big sister.

I think she was glad that I had the same affliction. It was hard to admit to something like that in her world, where she was expected to act like everything was always fine.

Since we were what some people call Irish twins, we had a very close bond and she could confide things to me that she couldn’t tell anyone else — even though throughout my life she was the total boss of me and superior to me in every way.

I’m pretty sure that we both suffered from that thing called seasonal affective disorder. It didn’t influence us growing up because we lived in south Florida, but once we moved to the land of our ancestors in the Great White North that all changed.

By the by, when I went to Florida for few days at the beginning of the month, my symptoms — the blues, the worries, the winter gremlins — that I deal with every year just vanished.

When I got back, it took over a week for me to start feeling the short days again.

My sister, who lived in Jericho, Vermont, would deal with it by turning every light on in the house, keeping the wood stove cranking, and having lots and lots of candles going.

In Sweden and other northern countries, candles are a very big thing in the winter. Even though Scandinavians are obviously from the land of short winter days with the sun close to the horizon when it is up at all, their incidence of winter depression is very high compared with more southern places. That is surely why festivals of light, like Saint Lucia’s Day, are very important to them.

To a light-starved people, what could be more beautiful than your daughter coming down the stairs with a wreath of glowing candles on her head?

We never had Margot do that for us on December 13th, but looking back, I think that was an oversight on our part.

Perhaps that oversight was because by that time of year, I was sure if we did anything as frivolous as that her hair would catch fire and consequently the house would burn down.

Perhaps the other reason I was wary about the candle thing was that time my childhood friend Mary Grace, who was playing Mary in the church Nativity to my Joseph, caught my shoulder on fire with her candle as we were entering the sanctuary.

The congregation gasped in horror as a flame 3 feet high leaped from the shoulder of my 30-year-old Joseph costume.

Luckily in those days most things were still made of natural fibers. I pounded the flame out with my hand because I did not want of be flaming Joseph in the next day’s edition of the Miami Herald. (In those days, newspaper deadlines were actually around midnight, or later if some stupid teen caught fire during a Christmas pageant.)

The congregation clapped and breathed a synchronous sigh of relief once I extinguished the flame by brute force and astounding hand speed.

Mary Grace and I giggled through the rest of the pageant. Kind of like how Bonnie and I would start giggling again when we knew the days were finally starting to get longer.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., where the days are getting longer and the storms are getting stronger. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

