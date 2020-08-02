COLUMN: The result of goats and work

Maggie made a cheese that started to expand while it was in the cheese vault. It resembled bread dough rising.

She decided to cut it open and take a look, since it wasn’t aging like the other cheeses anyway.

The inside of the cheese, which had a rind from salting, looked like a piece of bread in that it had thousands of tiny bubbles in it.

It tasted delicious — like the Gouda it was supposed to be. It looked more like Emmental cheese, but with smaller and more bubbles.

The round weighed a few pounds but was gone within a day and a half. Maggie thinks she might not have used enough salt brining the cheese in preparation for aging it, and that might be the difference.

Whatever, she said she will try to make it again for a fairly fresh cheese.

Most of the hard cheese are being aged for at least three months, so it’s nice to get an earlier sample. I ate it as the main course for at least three meals.

The cheeses we eat during the summer milking season are made to eat soon after making: paneer, haloumi with mint, chevre, feta, ricotta, farm cheese and the like.