COLUMN: The result of goats and work
New American Gothic

COLUMN: The result of goats and work

Maggie made a cheese that started to expand while it was in the cheese vault. It resembled bread dough rising.

She decided to cut it open and take a look, since it wasn’t aging like the other cheeses anyway.

The inside of the cheese, which had a rind from salting, looked like a piece of bread in that it had thousands of tiny bubbles in it.

It tasted delicious — like the Gouda it was supposed to be. It looked more like Emmental cheese, but with smaller and more bubbles.

The round weighed a few pounds but was gone within a day and a half. Maggie thinks she might not have used enough salt brining the cheese in preparation for aging it, and that might be the difference.

Whatever, she said she will try to make it again for a fairly fresh cheese.

Most of the hard cheese are being aged for at least three months, so it’s nice to get an earlier sample. I ate it as the main course for at least three meals.

The cheeses we eat during the summer milking season are made to eat soon after making: paneer, haloumi with mint, chevre, feta, ricotta, farm cheese and the like.

That’s a pretty good deal, especially when served with grilled vegetables, a salad and fruits. All of the cheeses are different, but they all come from the same source, the goats.

Maggie makes all of the cheese.

I do most of the milking, all of the medical care I can handle for the goats, and a lot of the feeding and handling.

In the evening if they are here, the child units generally return the goats to their paddock for the evening.

I’m usually done by that point, because I have been handling the goats and milking by hand for at least two hours in addition to my other work during the day. Still I am definitely lazy compared to Maggie.

She makes cheese for hours a week, has a full-time job, and spends hours in the garden, plus a thousand other things.

My buddy Jarred once ask me, “Why do so many people get milk goats but end up never milking them?”

The only reason I could think of: “It’s all work.”

It’s not only milking every day. It’s handling all that milk. It’s intensive care for the goats. It just goes on.

Anyway, cheese making is what you want to do if you have a surplus of milk. It takes that very perishable commodity and converts it to something that can be stored.

I heard one cheese maker say, “It’s like wine: You take something perishable, and turn it into something that resembles the eternal.”

Certainly our hard cheese is not eternal, but it can easily travel through time and be good for at least a year.

That means we produce our own protein that can help us enjoy our meals through the winter and into the next seasons.

And in the end, we are producing that protein from grass and browse that grows in the summer. Even though we can store grass as hay, we can’t eat it. We need the goats to do that so we can turn their milk into cheese.

It’s all pretty neat. Plus, we can enjoy having goats. But it would be impossible if we didn’t commit to a daily “all work” regimen.

Even though Maggie’s bubbly cheese seemed a mistake, it turned out to be a fortunate one. That’s the sort of thing that happens if you keep working.

Forrest Hartley

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com

