COLUMN: The namesakes to meet, this time stateside

Some of you may remember a story from January 2020 of how I convinced my wife and two daughters to fly to England to meet England Dave Blow, my namesake who drunkenly Friend-requested all of the Dave Blows on Facebook eight years earlier.

We had basically been digital pen pals until that trip, which took a little (OK, a lot of) convincing on my end.

It was a real leap of faith and I felt pressure for sure.

But I had a good feeling. I liked his sarcasm, his spirit and he seemed like a family guy, like I am.

What transpired was magical. We toured some sites in his hometown near Bath, visited his home and capped it with a raging night at his hometown Railway Pub with my daughters singing and playing tunes and me meeting all his buddies — who were wearing masks of his face with a question on the blackboard: “Who’s the Real Dave Blow?”

Why am I retelling this?

Well, next month England Dave Blow (EDB as he now signs off) and his wife Julie arrive in Glens Falls to meet my crew.

COVID-19 put plans off for a year, but it’s happening now — and I’m psyched.

But in thinking about that trip, I reflected about how much has happened in those two short years.

That trip was basically the last normal epic event in our lives in the pre-COVID world.

His son has since had a little boy and my oldest daughter is married.

The queen just died, which he tried to offer perspective on in a recent post.

There was a sad death in his wife’s family recently too.

But they’re coming, and only days after his 60th birthday.

His wish list of things to do is interesting.

Guns and grits are two of them.

England, like probably most of the world, is intrigued with our gun culture.

He knows I come from a hunting family and he wants to do some shooting, so I’m thinking some .22 target practice and then some shotgun shooting skeet.

I can do guns.

Grits I’m going to need some help.

Sausage gravy and biscuits was another, and I’m sure we can find a local hot spot for those.

He loves hard cider, too, so I’ll be trying to stock up on regional varieties.

Friends have offered Lake George boat rides, and hopefully the leaves will still be popping a bit when they’re here.

I’m excited for them to meet our friends and get to soak up our community a bit. I was blown away by the hospitality of his friends and family and I hope he leaves here feeling the same.

But while they’re here, if you see two bald guys named Blow walking around town laughing like long-lost brothers, say hello and laugh along with us.

Can’t make this stuff up, can you?