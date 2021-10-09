COLUMN: The namesakes almost meet up again to share a pint

It was to be the perfect Chapter 2 of the saga of Dave Blow — and Dave Blow.
The plane tickets were purchased and England Dave Blow and his wife, Julie, were set to arrive at the Glens Falls Inn on Sherman Avenue on Oct. 7.
They would be a 10-minute walk from my house.
Plans were to wine and dine my same-named English friend, introduce him and his wife to my friends like he did for me a year earlier, visit area cider producers (hard cider is his beer!), soak up the foliage from Lake George by boat courtesy of friend Rachelle Gormley, and basically just bask in this bizarre friendship.
The visit would be capped with a celebrate-the-Blows party thrown at the inn, owned by longtime friend Michelle Jones.
But COVID killed it.
Or at least postponed it.
You may recall a column I wrote in January 2020 after I somehow convinced my wife and two daughters to travel to Bath, England, to meet this Dave Blow guy who drunkenly friend-requested all the Dave Blows in the world eight years earlier.
What transpired was magical, with us learning about our similarities in tastes in TV (we both love "Gold Rush"), our love of making people laugh and our wide-ranging musical tastes and need for live music.
It was capped by a raucous party at his neighborhood Railway Pub with live music (including songs from my girls), lots of drinks and laughs — and lots of Dave Blow stories. The chalkboard in the pub asked: “Who’s the real Dave Blow?”
When it was over, there were vows to do it again, on this side of the Atlantic.
But that was also before COVID was a thing — an epic end to normal.
For months I had visions of replicating that visit on our soil. Surely the travel ban would be lifted soon to allow the October visit, right?
But with no sign of the border opening to European travelers in early September, England Dave pulled the plug.
“I have just canceled. I am so disappointed,” he wrote in a Sept. 7 message. “Really sad. I genuinely believed it would have been OK by October.”
He promised, however, that “the reunion will happen,” likely around this time next year, hopefully in a more normal world.
But America's Blow loss was a Blow gain for Scotland and Greece this summer.
The England Blows renovated an old van into an amazing off-grid mobile tiny house and toured Scotland, meeting friends not named Blow and soaking up insane views from the doors of the van.
Every day, new breathtaking photos would show up on England Dave’s Facebook feed from remote highlands with no one else in sight. And there were pictures of him and Julie dining with people they met, like along Loch Ness one evening, captioned “Ended up meeting these fine people for a meal by Loch Ness and some very, very nice whiskeys.”
And just last week, when they were supposed to be sharing drinks and laughs on my screened-in porch by the pool, they were sunbathing in Greece and picking out people to interact with — kind of a sport for them.
“Great night with three German guys we met” was the caption over a blurry picture in the pub featuring very happy faces.
While I didn’t retrofit a van or travel off-grid great distances this summer, there was an American Blow family return to the Jersey shore and Fenway Park, both pre-COVID summer staples.
My wife, two daughters and I spent four nights in a gorgeous beachside condo near Ocean City, and weeks earlier, my two daughters and I made that long-awaited return to Fenway and saw a come-from-behind win against the Royals after some time at the beach.
Things were more normal, and at the time of both trips, we thought the England Blows' visit was still in the cards.
It wasn’t.
And I admittedly was bummed.
I was so looking forward to having him meet all my buddies. Meeting his friends was so much fun and I wanted him to feel here what I felt over there.
That said, I’m confident, based on our collective bizarre spirit, the Glens Falls area will be graced with my English namesake before too long.
When he does visit, you all will hear about how it goes, because Chapter 2 of Dave Blow and Dave Blow still needs to be written.