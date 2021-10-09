COLUMN: The namesakes almost meet up again to share a pint

Every day, new breathtaking photos would show up on England Dave’s Facebook feed from remote highlands with no one else in sight. And there were pictures of him and Julie dining with people they met, like along Loch Ness one evening, captioned “Ended up meeting these fine people for a meal by Loch Ness and some very, very nice whiskeys.”

And just last week, when they were supposed to be sharing drinks and laughs on my screened-in porch by the pool, they were sunbathing in Greece and picking out people to interact with — kind of a sport for them.

“Great night with three German guys we met” was the caption over a blurry picture in the pub featuring very happy faces.

While I didn’t retrofit a van or travel off-grid great distances this summer, there was an American Blow family return to the Jersey shore and Fenway Park, both pre-COVID summer staples.

My wife, two daughters and I spent four nights in a gorgeous beachside condo near Ocean City, and weeks earlier, my two daughters and I made that long-awaited return to Fenway and saw a come-from-behind win against the Royals after some time at the beach.

Things were more normal, and at the time of both trips, we thought the England Blows' visit was still in the cards.