COLUMN: The luckiest thing is having people listen

I have been writing alone at home for the past three months while I’ve been on family medical leave, and it is not the same as writing for the paper.

Now, I work to sort my memories into a shape that resembles a story as I struggle to write a memoir. I’m writing for an audience that is very small and might stay that way.

But when writing for The Post-Star, I knew thousands of readers would be picking up the paper the next day. Many of them would, at least, glance at the headline over my column. My thoughts reached out to those readers, and they reached back by saying hello in the grocery store or at garage sales or sending me emails and letters.

You appreciated my work, and I sought to be worthy of your attention, and that connection has given my life purpose.

I came to Glens Falls with my wife and daughter 28 years ago, moving into a little house we rented on Cortland Street near the high school. We bought a house on Bacon Street, added two more girls to our family and moved to our house on the corner of South and Knight.

All of that has been chronicled in detail in my columns, the kids growing up, the pleasures of raising a family in Glens Falls, our joys and sorrows.

At the same time, I wrote about other people in the community and their struggles and victories, big and small. I never tried to maintain a journalistic distance from folks I interviewed. I got choked up. I got angry with people and felt happy for them.

One of my happiest moments came when a veteran I wrote about who had gotten screwed out of his benefits had them restored by Veterans Affairs after the stories ran. Victories like that were rare.

In 2000, I wrote a column about a man named Richard Guay I barely knew but had run into on the street several times. He died young, and more than 1,000 people came to his calling hours — for one reason, I wrote in the column — because they liked him.

Seventeen years later, I met Richard’s son, who was a young boy when his father died. He told me he aspired to live up to my portrayal of his fun-loving father as “a human lighthouse.” That made me happy.

It’s a privilege to write for the public about your preferences and pet peeves, your good and bad days and the funny things your kids did.

It’s amazing to call people up and ask what they are going through and have them trust you to tell their story to the community.

All that comes to an end when you retire, which is what I’m doing. This is my farewell column, probably the only one of my life, except for the one that will be written by someone else.

No story or series of stories I worked on captures what made the job great, which was the fun and excitement of the newsroom, the jokes and chatter in the midst of our serious purpose — to tell the community about itself.

I will miss being part of that.

But retirement doesn’t mean shutting up, and since writing is the only thing I know how to do, I’m going to keep plowing away. Perhaps some of you will renew the connection we have had here, but in another place. I hope so.

Until then, thank you.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

