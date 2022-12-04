COLUMN: The John Bennett influence on humor

Here’s a joke John Bennett made up one day a few years ago. I might be embellishing it a little bit, because I don’t remember some of his details.

One day Godzilla came out of the ocean. I believe it was the Mediterranean in northern Africa somewhere. As he was leaving the beach, he picked up a house and walked on into the desert. After some time, he put the house down in the sand.

A Bedouin boy happen to be standing nearby. He said to Godzilla, “that must be very heavy.”

Godzilla said, “Oh no, it is a light house!”

This is the general caliber of banter in our house during get-togethers

A few weeks ago, friends came over with their three children, all under 12 and over 6.

John wasn’t over that day, but we decided to tell John jokes. The kids were laughing and laughing until I decided to tell the one about the crow.

“Why was the crow sitting on the telephone wire?

Silence.

"Because, he wanted to make a long distance caw!”

The kids looked at their parents, puzzled. That’s when we realized they had no idea what a long distance call was, much less what a telephone wire was for.

They dismissed the joke as not funny. They live in a world that only uses cellphones, and calling long distance is just like any other phone call.

I guess in the modern world the joke would be, “why was the crow sitting on the cell tower? Because he wanted to make a caw.”

What would the answer be if he wanted to send a text?

Our children developed an enjoyment of self-made strange jokes from John. Indirectly, our friends’ kids did as well.

For example, daughter unit Margot used to tell a joke about a plane crash. “Why did the plane crash? Because the pilot was a loaf of bread.”

Or, another one, “What’s green, and invisible?" The answer is to hold out your empty hand and say: "This cabbage."

Around here a lot of jokes seem to be about vegetables. A lot of the stories tend to be about the animals. Unlike animals, vegetables don’t do much.

John’s joke that draws the most sighs from those over 12 goes, “Why do Indians sleep with their heads toward the fire? Because, they want to keep their wigs wahm.”

The younger folk tend to be unfamiliar with wigwams and Native American wigs. So, they dismiss the joke as not funny. I just say to them, “What do you expect from someone born at the foot of Potash Mountain going on almost a hundred years ago”

Most of our children’s first jokes were directed at John Bennett, seeing as he was the master of the genre.

Which leads me to this question, “Is a joke about Indians politically incorrect, if it’s told by an Indian?”

At the moment I don’t have an answer, and I’m pretty sure John has never considered political correctness. So, I’ll leave the punchline to these kids today with their wiseacre retorts.