COLUMN: The inefficiencies of daily life

Thomas Jefferson noted that most work on the farm, or in his case the plantation, needed at least two people to do a job efficiently.

In modern economics, worker efficiency means the less people, the more efficient.

One man on a machine, fewer men or women in the factory, warehouse, store or whatever economic enterprise — as long as production levels remain the same or increase — and you’ve created a more efficient workforce.

"Efficient" being code for paying fewer people. The other code is the phrase “doing more with less.”

In a society based around the well-being of its citizens, labor is always the most expensive component of business. That’s why business, if it can get away with it, ships so much work overseas.

If the factory is in a place where exploitation of the worker is the norm, then it’s more efficient to pay workers pennies on the dollar. That is until the computer-controlled machines get so good that most workers everywhere represent an inefficiency.

The day is coming fast. Good luck.

Look here at supermarkets. People seem perfectly willing to line up and perform the work of a cashier. The supermarket doesn’t even offer a discount for those doing the self-checkout. Now there’s some efficiency for you.

Big Ag and its customers, the corporate factory farm, are chomping at the bit for driverless tractors along with things like automated milking.

Now to my point.

I’m inefficient in almost every way. I work alone most of the time. And when I try to do things slightly more efficiently, I often fail entirely. And there is one major reason for that. Goats!

These last weeks, I’ve been trying to train them to electric fences. That would save me thousands of dollars this year. It’s much less expensive and time-consuming to run strands of wire on fiberglass posts than installing heavy duty metal or wood posts and webbed goat fence.

Conventional fencing is also quite the workout. I don’t have a machine-powered post-hole digger. Mine is human-powered.

The new fencing all seemed so good for a few hours. I turn the goats out after milking and they graze, and chew cud, and look like a picture in a calendar.

Then, at the appointed moment, mommies hear their now grown babies calling. Sisters decide to spar for dominance. And, any ruckus or perceived ruckus causes a panic that results in bashing, crashing and tangles of electric wire and posts. All the aftermath of the mad stampede into and escape from the more efficient fence.

If they all would just run back to their shed and adult babies, that would be fine. But suddenly they forget their distress and make for the tool shed, the flower bed, the vegetable garden and, just as likely, the front door and the dog’s food dish.

This is efficiency turned on its head, and shaken down for every last coin. The goats are everywhere.

“Oh, for crying out loud!”

I say that, because my more salty language (which, growing up the way I did and with whom I did, I am most proficient at) causes alarm to people in the house.

But, guess what? Now when I say, “for crying out loud!” it causes everyone just as much consternation, because they say they know exactly what kinds of words and aggravation it covers for.

This language failure results in another quizzical inefficiency on my part. Despite my attempts to reduce alarm and inefficient down time, I am back to square one on the efficiency chart.

Forrest Hartley lives and hollers in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

