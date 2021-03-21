COLUMN: The ice that holds us back

The world is warming, ever so slowly. I know ice will be surrounding some of my equipment into April, making it difficult to get going with some things.

The biggest example is my flatbed trailer, parked in the shade of white pines. It is submerged in a block of ice that is likely to last into May.

What I didn’t know when I came here from Florida is that shade is not your friend when you want winter to end. The house stays cold longer. The sun disappears way too early in the day. And winter is extended by the shade’s presence.

It takes much longer for those stubborn ice patches to disappear when walls of white pine or spruce obscure the sun.

I don’t want to store everything in front of the house during the winter where there is more sun, so I park things like tractors, trailers, manure spreaders, hoes and harrows on the wood’s edge, so that everyone driving by doesn’t have to look at them.

I have found out through unfortunate experience, if I store things in distant locations there is a possibility that they will disappear or be tampered with. Sometimes things have even disappeared or tried to disappear right in my front yard.