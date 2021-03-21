COLUMN: The ice that holds us back

The world is warming, ever so slowly. I know ice will be surrounding some of my equipment into April, making it difficult to get going with some things.
The biggest example is my flatbed trailer, parked in the shade of white pines. It is submerged in a block of ice that is likely to last into May.
What I didn’t know when I came here from Florida is that shade is not your friend when you want winter to end. The house stays cold longer. The sun disappears way too early in the day. And winter is extended by the shade’s presence.
It takes much longer for those stubborn ice patches to disappear when walls of white pine or spruce obscure the sun.
I don’t want to store everything in front of the house during the winter where there is more sun, so I park things like tractors, trailers, manure spreaders, hoes and harrows on the wood’s edge, so that everyone driving by doesn’t have to look at them.
I have found out through unfortunate experience, if I store things in distant locations there is a possibility that they will disappear or be tampered with. Sometimes things have even disappeared or tried to disappear right in my front yard.
It’s hard for me to come to terms with the kind of behavior that can justify taking things that have not been given.
In some countries in this world, if you don’t have a good wall, fence, pack of dogs or something else to drive off the cleverest predators, you might as well forget about gardening, raising animals or embarking on any vulnerable endeavor.
That’s what Third World countries are like. In fact that’s what some inner cities are like here. That’s why a whole lot of people want to escape those places.
Can you blame them?
Why grow a garden when you know someone will steal your crop as soon as it’s ripe? Why run a business if it is likely to be robbed? Why try to do anything if a bribe or payoff is necessary?
The rule of law is the only thing that separates a successful society from a failed one. The rule of force and deceit will always take a society down the road of destruction.
Oh, boy, did I just get off course!
I meant to go from the never-ending ice to the stored pumpkins from last year’s warm season.
We finally took them all out of the house.
I chopped them up and gave the poultry and the goats a feast. The chopped pumpkins had the smell of summer in them.
The goats luxuriated in their feast, holding their heads up while they chewed the pumpkin chunks they held in their mouths.
We took the fruit out of the house because they were starting to get moldy spots. We didn’t want them to go to waste. Plus, we wanted the goats and poultry to get a taste of what the growing season to come will bring.
Besides, two people just couldn’t eat that many pumpkins unless they ate two or three pies a day.
So, on a brighter note, we wait for the ground to thaw and the manure spreader to come free in hopes of another successful warm season.
Forrest Hartley lives in a still icy Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.