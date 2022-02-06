COLUMN: The goats are birthing and we're tired

We’re tired. The goats started dropping kids.

So far, we have three kids inside, and two out.

Bunny had a problem birthing and then nursing though she’s filled with milk. I helped her through the birthing. Her first was a butt-first breech, and it ended up I had to do some pulling.

Unfortunately, we lost two of her kids. Thankfully, Bunny now seems to be fine, but because Bunny couldn’t nurse we brought baby Nick inside.

Bunny is now being milked, and some of her milk is being fed to babies Bean and Nick.

Bean is Luna’s baby. His brother is Zero, who is staying outside with his mother. I found Bean laying on the floor of the goat shed. We brought him in from the cold as soon as I found him.

I had to break into my lab and get a feeding tube out to get him back on his feet. We tube-fed him twice the first day, and discovered he couldn’t latch on to a bottle or his mother. If left outside he would have perished from exposure and starvation. A baby goat has to get its colostrum within the first 12 hours. If it can’t, the mother has no choice but to turn her attention to the sibling.

Sometimes a newborn kid can’t figure out nursing. That’s why we have to be awake and around this time of year.

It took a lot of patience and time to help Bean figure out the bottle. Now all is well.

When we take Bean out to the goat yard, Luna recognizes him, but so far he hasn’t nursed. In my experience, I figure he probably never will. He’ll have to be fed the bottle until he weans.

Melon started the chaos with her kid, Leroy, on the 24th of January. Leroy is now the king of the yard. He stands in the scrum when the goats are being fed, and runs in and out of the goat house to see Zero, and his other siblings when they are out. He also stands proudly with a piece of hay in his mouth, pretending to eat.

The other inside baby is Citron. His mother is Honeydew. She’s a small goat, and during the birthing process one of her back legs got wet and cold and she couldn’t stand up for a few days.

Honeydew comes inside to nurse Citron and to sleep. She spends most of the day outside. She will nurse Citron outside in the yard and in the house. While waiting for her leg to feel better, Citron could still latch on to his mother while she was lying down, with a little of our help.

Citron, named after the melon, is a red color. His cousins, so far, are black except for a few white blazes.

Melon, by the way, is Citron’s grandmother and Honeydew’s mother.

I think we’ll wait on putting Honeydew and Citron out for night until Honey’s leg is all better, and we get a longer stretch of less cold weather.

Sometimes a nanny goat will take on another kid. Honeydew, however, will have none of it. She shoves Bean and Nick away if they so much as look like they want to nurse from her.

We still have a few more nanny goats due. So it looks like for now at least, no rest for the weary.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0