I always liked the front door. You never knew who was coming into The Post-Star with a story idea, or a complaint or comment about the paper or a politician. Sometimes it was a military recruiter with a news release and a photo; occasionally it was a person looking for the paper to help in some way, believing a story could be ordered up quickly to change a situation.

The connection between the newspaper and its readers often manifested itself in those interactions.

One time, a man who had been evicted from his home arrived at the office pleading for help with housing. He did not want a story, he wanted assistance. We moved from lobby to the outside to lessen the distraction. Soon, I saw he had a station wagon full of his children, visceral evidence of a situation needing attention. Though there was no story potential due to the personal nature of the circumstances, I made a call to a social services worker and later learned that the situation, at least for the time being, had seemingly improved in terms of temporary housing for the man and his family. Privacy rules prevented me from learning much. I moved on, but that one stuck with me. That type of “help desk” visit or call was rare, but they cropped up from time to time.

Generally, visitors came in to hand off a news release or an obituary, or presented an in-person story pitch, which would sometimes prompt me to ask a reporter to take the visitor and a notepad into our conference room or library for an initial interview. One time, a would-be independent candidate for Congress with no toehold in reality showed up without an appointment and wasted a reporter’s time for an hour. I learned to be choosier as a gatekeeper.

It takes a bit of effort the first time to find our side street location, so those visiting had a purpose and I always was hoping for “a good one.” I spread around the stories to reporters who were looking for bylines. Sometimes, I wanted to hold on to a story for myself, but I worked my job description. I had been a reporter at two dailies, returning to one of them as managing editor after editing a Vermont weekly for two years, so I knew what both jobs were about.

Sadly, the pandemic and security concerns moved most of our front lobby interactions to something “we used to do.”

During the pandemic, with the newsroom mostly working from home and then in hybrid form, we rose to the occasion under not-ideal circumstances, whether it was human interest and history pieces (Gretta Hochsprung’s look-back on the first living triplets born at Glens Falls Hospital in 1952, for one) or stories that dug into records (Chad Arnold’s review of Glens Falls Police Department disciplinary records). Freelance writers contributed mightily to our daily report then, and still do, with Maury Thompson keeping tabs on local politics and many other subjects, new and old, and Evan Lawrence focusing on Washington County government and more. Their consistent contributions before, during and after the height of COVID reminded me how essential experienced freelancers can be to a news organization.

As I ready to step away from my editing job at The Post-Star after nearly 30 years, I sometimes think of past reporters and editors, all of whom brought something different to the newsroom. Many of them moved on in the industry, and some jumped to P.R. and other occupations. A few who hovered over my desk, or vice versa, died young. I remember where most of them sat in our various desk configurations, and I recall how talkative or overly serious they were. I know which one did page design with a wooden backscratcher resting inside his T-shirt and which one had a Bob Dylan image as her computer screen background.

Many taught me things without knowing or trying.

I was reminded about economy of words, storytelling and going strong at a subject by Will Doolittle, and of the rewards of persistence and determination by Don Lehman, whose years of police, court and county stories still provide a textbook that new reporters (and not-so-new editors) follow. I absorbed and later repeated the discussions Dave Blow had with reporters about the limitations of one-source stories, and I saw how his enthusiasm helped in creating the daily report. Ken Tingley offered big-picture guidance and swung for the fences on stories, projects, visual presentations, columns and editorials — something I admired and learned from even as I occasionally adjusted the dial. Kathleen Moore, through her “this is how it’s done” mindset, made me see again (or maybe for the first time) how getting out of the office, talking with non-officials, is needed to round out a story, whether it is about an election or a homeowner’s polluted well. Stacey Morris showed me how to use my desk phone and sign in to my computer on my first day on the job — a Sunday — in August 1993 and she recently returned to our pages with a timely feature to help me on my final Christmas working weekend. She didn’t plan it that way, nor did I, but how apt. I have missed her writing contributions. My current editing colleagues, Mike Goot, Greg Brownell and Pete Tobey, catch errors I let through, even when I think I caught every last one, and pursue breaking news at inconvenient times, sometimes in the midnight hour and later (looking at you, Mr. Brownell), all the while balancing their own planned stories with their editing tasks.

If your name is not noted here, it does not mean I do not remember your talents, hustle, smiles, jokes, frowns and frustrations. The interactions in office and with readers were many and I tried to take the time to thank people for their insights and contributions in real time. The list of people who have helped me in big and small ways in my job is river deep.

Things have changed. They do in any business. At one time, loud exchanges over AP Style points or story assignments were not uncommon in the newsroom, sometimes starting among editors, with a reporter rising from a chair to enter the verbal fray. Small things mattered in a job where uniformity and uniqueness are both pursued. Working from home, changes in staff size, and reminders about office decorum eventually made loud, passionate arguments a relic like the clacks of an IBM Selectric, and maybe that is for the better.

On Tuesday afternoon, the front door will lock automatically behind me, and for a brief moment I will be outside looking over my shoulder into a place that in its imperfectness was nearly perfect for me for three decades.

Please keep supporting local news operations, including The Post-Star, as they continue to inform, investigate and evolve in their vital community role.