COLUMN: The farm is in full wake-up mode

It takes time.

Still, I can start at 3:30 and get everything done and get everybody back up in the yard before it gets dark. Today the sun will set at 5:45. Dusk lasts till 6:13.

Usually, everybody is to bed by dusk, except maybe a wayward hen or two who have decided they are independent and will set on their own nests they have made out of hay chaff in the tool shed.

They, of course, must be carried to the hen coop by flashlight, in a very dignified manner.

Today, I noticed Elizabeth Hen walking to the goat shed, which means she has decided to lay in there. This was her habit last year until she got tired of the goats rolling her eggs around, ruining her clutch.

She can utterly terrify the goats, even Fireball who is probably over 100 times her size. But they respect her as one of their own. If she wants to stay with them at night, she gets her own spot. If she wants them out of the shed, she scolds them bitterly and they run out, huffing as if a bear had broken in.

Still, it is impossible for the kids to resist the urge to roll her eggs around.

Elizabeth Hen is the queen of the goats. Her chicks take it as their birthright that the goats will respect them.