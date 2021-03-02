COLUMN: The farm is in full wake-up mode

Last Wednesday, Rosemary Duck decided to lay an egg, and then another.
Elizabeth Hen started to lay her little eggs late last week, even though it was constantly below freezing.
And we heard some kind of songbird around the same time.
All winter, the birds we hear the most are the chickadees, nuthatches, tufted titmouse, our friends the ravens, the crows and the occasional transient duck. At night, we hear different owls.
We see the downy woodpecker, the hairy woodpecker, the bald eagles and the occasional hawk.
Most of those we call the songbirds went south in the fall. Without them it can be very quiet.
The sun is getting higher. The days are getting longer. It won’t be too long before the snowbirds return, both avian and human.
I no longer have to start milking at 2:30.
I’m only milking four goats, but the dry ones that want to still come to the stand to get their treats and to stand proudly in the stanchion. Some of the baby girls also stand proudly in the stanchion, even though they have yet to bear a kid.
They just know that that is what a big goat does, and of course they are big goats.
All the rest, including my two former billies, can come out and romp around for an hour or so, just for fun.
It takes time.
Still, I can start at 3:30 and get everything done and get everybody back up in the yard before it gets dark. Today the sun will set at 5:45. Dusk lasts till 6:13.
Usually, everybody is to bed by dusk, except maybe a wayward hen or two who have decided they are independent and will set on their own nests they have made out of hay chaff in the tool shed.
They, of course, must be carried to the hen coop by flashlight, in a very dignified manner.
Today, I noticed Elizabeth Hen walking to the goat shed, which means she has decided to lay in there. This was her habit last year until she got tired of the goats rolling her eggs around, ruining her clutch.
She can utterly terrify the goats, even Fireball who is probably over 100 times her size. But they respect her as one of their own. If she wants to stay with them at night, she gets her own spot. If she wants them out of the shed, she scolds them bitterly and they run out, huffing as if a bear had broken in.
Still, it is impossible for the kids to resist the urge to roll her eggs around.
Elizabeth Hen is the queen of the goats. Her chicks take it as their birthright that the goats will respect them.
I’m not really sure how these things happen.
When Elizabeth gets serious about setting, she will hide her clutch from everybody, under a shed, a wood pile or in the barn, and will not be seen for several weeks.
Last year, I think she hatched out 14 chicks. That is a serious and invaluable hen. Most of our hens have had the setting instinct bred out of them to a large extent.
Elizabeth comes, in part, from a line of semi-wild hens that migrated here from Mexico with the help of folks who worked at the back stables in Saratoga some 20 years ago. They have been a wonderful addition to our little farm.
So now the farm is in wake-up mode. In addition to the lumber, milk and cheese of the winter, we have added a few eggs, and soon there will be more. Then this week when the sap runs from the maples we will really be waking up from winter’s dormancy.
