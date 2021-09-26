COLUMN: The essentialness of healthy soils

The cattle, sheep, goats, hogs, grains, row crops and humans all began to take from the land and not give back. Certainly, some farmers understood giving back and tried to replace much of what they extracted in the form of fertilizers like manure, bone meal, guano and stone dusts, but they had no understanding of or ability to replace myriad micro- and macro-nutrients and small living things they were removing from the soil with every growing season.

Most saw soil as a medium for growing rather than a living thing.

That’s still the way today. Add NPK and stone dust to balance pH, and you can grow crops.

From the time the first plows broke the soil of the prairie lands until today, the loss of soil mass can be measured in feet, not just from erosion but from extraction.

That thousand-pound steer, hundreds of pounds of milk, and bushel of grain sold to the market represented a net loss of a few pounds of soil shipped away, never to return.

Over a century of constant cropping, grazing and extraction will have an impact on the health of the soil. All of this is well documented.

Now, more than 50 years of adding poisons to the soil is also having an impact.