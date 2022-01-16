COLUMN: The dynamics of freezing and thawing

Typical winter day. I’m out slamming my knuckles while trying to jumpstart my old car. Despite a new battery, it won’t fire up below freezing. You can also find me almost in the engine compartment of my truck, trying to figure out if the ignition module has gone kablooey once again. It won’t start either.

I don’t even want to talk about the tractors at the moment. You’ve heard it all before. I complain every year.

I know it comes down to me owning and trying to run machines built in the last century or close to it. And owning a house, work spaces and a barn that are older yet.

I’m one of those guys who thinks you can fix just about anything, and you probably can — if you can find or make the parts, unless it’s rusted or rotted into a piece of junk.

The thing is, if you don’t have a heated space to work in during the winter, nothing is easy. In fact it’s the opposite.

When I bought this place, I didn’t realize that all of the work spaces were prone to flooding. I just wasn’t educated about the dynamics of ice and water and thaw.

Take my excellent standing seam roof. There is a valley in it. Every now and then, maybe two or three times a year, because of a small ice dam up there on the roof, a stream of water — amounting to no more than a pint, tops — will start pouring onto the windowsill in the living room downstairs for about four minutes, and then stop.

How does it do it?

The water has to find its way from the roof, through the wall upstairs, and out of the ceiling downstairs.

I hate water dripping from a ceiling or pooling on floors. It makes me feel squirrely. So, one investment I was happy to make early on was the new roof.

It is so much better than the original, but not perfect.

The barn and the drive-in basement are still really bad. They can flood once or twice a year during winter for a week or two, up to two inches of water, which then freezes.

Solving these problems, which deprive me of a good secure work and tool storage space when we are in transitional thaws and freezes, like we are now, will take an investment of time, money and labor, in drainage, landscaping and construction, that I haven’t been able to sum up yet.

When that kind of work is possible, the market gardening, milking and forage take most of our time.

The animals and their forage get the parts of the barn that don’t flood. We have newer quarters that do not flood either.

I checked the grades, and the drainage during the summer before we bought the place almost 40 years ago. At the time, I was pretty clueless about ice dams and the possible hydrologies of thaws. By which I mean water coming up from the ground and flowing through small cracks in the walls.

I was pretty clueless about winter altogether.

Nowadays, my tools, for the most part, live in a portable shed so they don’t rust or get damaged.

I want to move the shed out to the back 40 in the fairly near future and build a high and dry workshop garage. That is scheduled for after the last child finishes collage.

That’s all pretty soon.

It will be so much better than slamming my knuckles in the freezing cold, even if it’s not perfect.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

