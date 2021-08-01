COLUMN: The Chompster is out there

Chompy doesn’t seem like such a bad guy once you get to know him. He’s lived here going on two years now. As far as I know he’s only made a few incursions into the garden, during his first few weeks here.
I would yell, as I do at the chickens, “Not in the garden!”
He would flee and hide under the garden shed, aka the Penance Shed.
Despite being forbidden from the gardens, he is now the fattest groundhog I have ever seen.
In the morning if he thinks we are not outside or close by, he eats a beautiful breakfast of corn and oat scratch, surrounded by chickens doing the same.
Mia Dog runs to the window to howl and yowl at him. She looks at me during this time in disbelief that I am allowing a big old varmint to be anywhere nearby.
After breakfast, Chompy wobbles over to one of the water dishes for a refreshing drink of fresh, clean water. Then he retires to the lawn for a fresh salad.
I’m not sure, but I think at his previous residence he must have been caught in a trap. The kind you go in to eat something good, and the door comes down with a bang, after which you are loaded into a vehicle, transported to a “remote location” and released.
I think this because the first time he saw my trap, he moved to the backyard and stayed there for a few weeks trying to stay out of sight.
The first time he saw the air rifle come out of the tool shed, he moved over to the neighbor’s house for a week. I think he came back for the chickens’ company, and the excellent cuisine.
Even though I leave the trap out with tempting bits, he has never taken the bait in all this time.
The bait does not go to waste. Sometimes a vole will eat it, and occasionally a big fat hen will be found standing patiently inside waiting to be released.
Well, I hate to admit it, but I no longer bother with the air gun. Chompy isn’t going into the garden, and I am pretty sure he is a confirmed bachelor. That’s because the plague of groundhogs, holes, are not appearing.
I imagine he is digging into the stone dust pads under the various sheds, or living in the rabbit burrows that I think are under them. I don’t view that as a problem.
He does seem to have an apartment under all of the various sheds because he travels in between them a few times a day.
Now the rabbits visit, but they don’t live here. Perhaps it is Chompy’s presence that has caused this change.
By the way, the rabbits do make forays into the gardens, despite the fencing. They love the Italian kale and taking bites out of ripe tomatoes.
The Chompster does have a close friend here, Rosemary Duck. She has her own separate area so that the drakes will not harass her. Several times I’ve seen old Chompy hanging out right next to her, on the other side of her fence.
In conclusion, for you English teachers out there, Chompy doesn’t seem like such a bad guy once you get to know him.
Forrest Hartley live in Hadley, N.Y. with, among others, his perplexed dog. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.