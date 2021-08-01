COLUMN: The Chompster is out there

Chompy doesn’t seem like such a bad guy once you get to know him. He’s lived here going on two years now. As far as I know he’s only made a few incursions into the garden, during his first few weeks here.

I would yell, as I do at the chickens, “Not in the garden!”

He would flee and hide under the garden shed, aka the Penance Shed.

Despite being forbidden from the gardens, he is now the fattest groundhog I have ever seen.

In the morning if he thinks we are not outside or close by, he eats a beautiful breakfast of corn and oat scratch, surrounded by chickens doing the same.

Mia Dog runs to the window to howl and yowl at him. She looks at me during this time in disbelief that I am allowing a big old varmint to be anywhere nearby.

After breakfast, Chompy wobbles over to one of the water dishes for a refreshing drink of fresh, clean water. Then he retires to the lawn for a fresh salad.

I’m not sure, but I think at his previous residence he must have been caught in a trap. The kind you go in to eat something good, and the door comes down with a bang, after which you are loaded into a vehicle, transported to a “remote location” and released.