COLUMN: The chicken and the eggs

Eliza Hen started setting on three eggs. We let her keep them, after continually swiping eggs off the nest since spring. This would be the young hen’s first attempt at hatching out eggs.
She hadn’t seemed serious about setting until last month.
A lot of domestic hens are like that. They will act broody for a few hours and then forget about it.
But Eliza has a lot of banty in her. She’s small and was always stand-offish. Instead of the coop, she has always slept in a tree with the roosters at night.
The other hens are all bigger and hang around, getting underfoot and acting friendly.
It is almost always a banty that will set through the whole incubation period and hatch out a brood.
Eliza stayed faithfully on her nest, except when the other hens would kick her off for a few minutes so that they could lay claim to setting.
The problem was after a slew of wet days we missed the fact that the other hens had continued to lay on Eliza’s clutch.
What were three eggs were now a dozen or more. We had not marked the original three.
We marked all the eggs on the nest with a red marker and started taking off any new ones, lest poor Eliza Hen become propped up on a mountain of eggs.
A few days ago she hatched out two eggs. One chick survived and the other didn’t.
After two days, Eliza decided to take the chick out of the nest, which she had set up in a barrel in my tool shed.
We figured no more hatchlings. We put her into a secure cage so that predators would not get her at night. Mother and baby did well the next day.
Then, on the second day off the clutch, I decided to move her old nest out of my shop.
The thing is, I heard a peeping. I looked through the straw. I saw nothing. I looked around the nest. Nothing.
A little later I picked up the eggs. Two had small beaks poking through their shells.
I carefully peeled the peeping one out of its shell and put it on the nest to dry. The other hadn’t made it.
I’ve peeled chicks that seemed to be stuck out of eggs before. We had one rooster for years who I had helped out of its shell after mother hen had moved from the nest to teach her brood how to be chickens.
But this one, Eliza had not warmed for over 24 hours. I didn’t have much hope for it.
After it dried, it was still peeping, though. It couldn’t stand on its own, and seemed weak.
We put it in a box with a heat lamp over it, along with the eggs that were left, just in case. The chick stayed in there for a day. It was still alive, but not standing on its own. I came down several times during the night to check on it — still alive.
In the morning when I came down, I found it standing bright-eyed in a little nest it had somehow formed in the straw.
I started considering making a brooder box for it, and grinding up some grain extra fine. Often it’s hard to get a hen to take a new chick.
Then I said to myself, “I better see.”
I took the little one and put it in the small yard that we had made for Eliza.
Eliza regarded the new chick, and gave it two very careful pecks. Then she fluffed up her feathers, and the new one ran underneath into the best chick brooder known.
A few days later and all three are doing well. Old Mr. Rooster Head, who has seen just about everything, is standing by several hours a day, admiring the little family.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message an new_americangothic@yahoo.com.