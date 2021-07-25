COLUMN: The chicken and the eggs

A few days ago she hatched out two eggs. One chick survived and the other didn’t.

After two days, Eliza decided to take the chick out of the nest, which she had set up in a barrel in my tool shed.

We figured no more hatchlings. We put her into a secure cage so that predators would not get her at night. Mother and baby did well the next day.

Then, on the second day off the clutch, I decided to move her old nest out of my shop.

The thing is, I heard a peeping. I looked through the straw. I saw nothing. I looked around the nest. Nothing.

A little later I picked up the eggs. Two had small beaks poking through their shells.

I carefully peeled the peeping one out of its shell and put it on the nest to dry. The other hadn’t made it.

I’ve peeled chicks that seemed to be stuck out of eggs before. We had one rooster for years who I had helped out of its shell after mother hen had moved from the nest to teach her brood how to be chickens.

But this one, Eliza had not warmed for over 24 hours. I didn’t have much hope for it.

After it dried, it was still peeping, though. It couldn’t stand on its own, and seemed weak.