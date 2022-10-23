COLUMN: The best farm dogs I have known

Dogs are a crucial partner for people who keep livestock, grow crops and get lonely out in the country.

When Buddy Dog was alive, we would go up the hill, through the woods out back and he would run around the gardens, barking and howling. He sounded like a pack of fox hounds, but he was just a little old beagle.

The deer would have no part of those gardens. They were sure that they didn’t want to encounter whatever made that racket every day. I didn’t even have to have fences up there, not even an electric one.

After many years Buddy grew very old and passed away, not without a fight though. He had no intention of ever leaving us. We hoped he never would, even though he was a rascal.

I never thought any dog could live with us again, but one day I kept seeing the same old black dog sitting by the edge of a road. I stopped and opened the door of my truck, got out and she picked up her paw to shake hands.

“Do you want to get in?” She immediately did and rode with me every day for the next decade. Sadie was the best family dog, and the best farm dog I have ever known, and I’ve known a lot of farm dogs, including good old Buddy who had a gigantic heart.

If a hawk flew over the yard, Sadie Dog would stand on her hind legs and chase it, barking the whole way to the other side of the property.

If a chicken went astray in the snow, she would sit by it until I showed up to make a rescue. If a coyote, fox, mink or raccoon showed up, woe to it.

When we went haying with John Vincek, she would do her best to rid his fields of rodents.

Her list of accomplishments and devotion to the family would take a lot of paper to put down.

Marty Ox loved all of the animals. He loved Tulip Pig, Mr. B. Billy Goat and Sadie Dog so much that sometimes he would lift them with his nose and pop them on the compost pile, so they would be at his eye level. They were always surprised by this stunt, but not afraid.

When Emma Lou the rat terrier showed up, she didn’t know English, she wasn’t a house dog and she was afraid of chickens. Sadie taught her the ropes and trained her to be a good little dog. She also continued the tradition of being a defender of livestock and property, having been taught by the best.

Sadie, at this point truly ancient, passed a while later knowing she had trained Emma Lou well.

Marty Ox and I cried over that one. Both of us having a few years behind us, we had become weary of losing our friends.

Still, on we go.

Someone dropped Mia Dog in front of the church down the road. After several days and a little cajoling from Emma Lou, she came to live here. She has continued, for this last decade or so, the tradition of guardian dog as best she can.

Right now, she is in the front yard in the sun, surrounded by her hens and roosters who are guarding her while she sleeps.