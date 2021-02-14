COLUMN: Taking a shine to fishing and fresh food

I waited to go fishing until after a good several days of nighttime temperatures in the single digits. Someone fell through the ice in Bolton a few days before and ended up being saved indirectly by the owner of Bob’s Bait, who called 911 after seeing the fellow fall through the ice while he was watching a live webcam.

I also waited until my asthma attacks subsided.

I had some wretched breathing ailment last March that lasted at least three weeks.

I haven’t been exactly right since. I get hoarse, I get coughing fits, and I seem to have developed asthma.

We could guess what it was or assume, but as the sign over the locker room door in high school said, “Assuming makes an ass out of you and me.”

So, I finally got on the ice. I was catching little perches, around 7 inches.

I kept throwing them back. I figured I’d catch three or four bigger ones, and that would be plenty for supper.

I did keep a shiner. They are kind of carp-like. When I’m fishing with friends up here, I throw them back. A lot of Northerners view them as junk fish and I sort of get embarrassed for being a Southern backwoods bumpkin with swampish tendencies, so back in goes the shiner.