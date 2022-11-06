COLUMN: Take me out to the ballgame via radio

I was listening to the ballgame on the radio, and I heard that I could watch and listen to games for free via the internet.

I thought, “Boy, I would like to see a few of these World Series games.”

So, I looked up the website and downloaded it, with my information.

I don’t do this sort of thing usually. I just listen to whatever game is on the radio or on whatever radio station I can listen to for free on the internet, which means we heard a lot of Angels games over the summer. But, I gave in.

We haven’t had a television set in the house for more than 20 years. That includes broken or obsolete ones we might have kept in the attic.

In the meantime, I might have seen parts of a very few games at restaurants, possibly my sister’s house, or on highlights that I look at on my computer.

When we worked in New York City for a few years, 30 or more years ago, I would watch the Yankees games most nights during baseball season, and often go to the stadium after work. The tickets weren’t expensive back then.

I just like a baseball game and the noise of the crowd.

For the most part I think the television streams poison, the same as the internet. I tried to keep those things out of the house, but work and the kids’ school made that impractical to say the least.

I think the world would be a better place without both of those things. The thing is, I won’t win that argument. Instead I’ll keep throwing hay and feed to animals, and mucking out sheds for most of my entertainment.

People are as fixed on their screens as addicts are hooked on their drug of choice.

Anyway, I thought I was downloading baseball. Instead I got something called Wave Browser which took over my computer and became my default browser. For some reason it called me Steve.

Suddenly, I seemed to have been labeled Steve the Hindu Nationalist and had access to both Hindu English and Hindu Hindi websites.

It took a while to figure out how to get rid of it. The internet was filled with faulty information. I finally just had to keep going through the files of my computer to figure it out myself. It wasn’t hard. I just had to learn how to do it.

In the meantime I learned of ancient wars that ended with the use of atomic weapons, Hindu practices and concepts, the superiority of all things Hindu, and the great leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi.

It was interesting, but it wasn’t baseball, and I really didn’t want it filling up all of the memory space on my computer.

As far as I can tell, I gave in to the temptation of baseball and allowed some sort of intruder in. A lesson to us all, I suppose.

So, I’ve gone back to the good old radio stations that let me listen to baseball, and decided not to try that messing around with downloads again.

Beside, baseball is America’s pastime. It’s not really a big item in India.