COLUMN: Summer happiness is here again

You can pick every day, but somehow at this time of year your collection of baseball bat sized zucchini and summer squash starts to fill up the kitchen.
Of course if you have a cow or an ox the problem is easily overcome. It’s always enjoyable watching a bovine munching away on vegetables it thinks you grew just for them.
The chickens will gather around its feet and eat the chunks that spill from its mouth.
The scene is a celebration of summer happiness.
I find goats, as a whole, prefer their summer squashes cut into cubes and presented to them in a feed dish. This takes time. And, sometimes you don’t get to it for a while.
Of course there are some, like Butternut, who will break into the house, find a basket full of squash on the floor and start chowing, no preparation needed. She chomps into one squash, half finishes it, and then moves on to the next.
Those remnants go to the chickens and come back later, adding even more goodness to the eggs.
One other use for the large, yet not gigantic zucchini, is the famous zucchini bread. This is not my department. I go somewhere, and when I return, there are loaves filled with grated zucchini cooling under kitchen towels.
A lot of them end up in the freezer and get distributed far and wide during the holiday season.
We live in a weird place, because the window of plenty is limited. We have about a month of great garden diversity, followed by month after month of dismal cold.
I just went to the garden and ate an ear of corn. For breakfast I had a bowl of steamed summer squash and zucchini. Later, I might have a salad with broccoli, corn kernels, leaf lettuce, cucumbers, sliced onion, tomato, with maybe a fried egg on top.
Why not? I just walk outside and get all my ingredients. No refrigeration, no preservation needed.
Already, the shadows are getting longer, and the days are getting shorter. Canning, pickling and freezing in anticipation of the cold months is now imminent.
Barring hard frosts, we will still be getting greens from the garden for another month or two. But the diversity wanes until it is almost exclusively cole crops that are fresh from the garden.
Pumpkins and winter squash will be stored under a tarp to be fed or to be converted in to pies and vegetable dishes. That way the season of fresh is extended. It’s amazing how long winter squash will keep if they aren’t allowed to freeze.
We actually have two butternut squash in the kitchen, in perfect shape, that were harvested last fall.
When it gets a little cooler, which it could any day now, perhaps we will make them into the first fall soup.
Until then, we will roam the summer squash and zucchini plants, day after day searching for rogue fruit amongst the perfectly acceptable ones.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., surrounded by giant squashes. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
