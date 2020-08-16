COLUMN: Summer happiness is here again

You can pick every day, but somehow at this time of year your collection of baseball bat sized zucchini and summer squash starts to fill up the kitchen.

Of course if you have a cow or an ox the problem is easily overcome. It’s always enjoyable watching a bovine munching away on vegetables it thinks you grew just for them.

The chickens will gather around its feet and eat the chunks that spill from its mouth.

The scene is a celebration of summer happiness.

I find goats, as a whole, prefer their summer squashes cut into cubes and presented to them in a feed dish. This takes time. And, sometimes you don’t get to it for a while.

Of course there are some, like Butternut, who will break into the house, find a basket full of squash on the floor and start chowing, no preparation needed. She chomps into one squash, half finishes it, and then moves on to the next.

Those remnants go to the chickens and come back later, adding even more goodness to the eggs.

One other use for the large, yet not gigantic zucchini, is the famous zucchini bread. This is not my department. I go somewhere, and when I return, there are loaves filled with grated zucchini cooling under kitchen towels.