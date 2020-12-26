COLUMN: Store visit, phone call, offer slate remembrances

The Silvermine North in Lake George is always one of my shopping stops at Christmas. For years, I’ve purchased a variety of jewelry, funky clothing, incense, leather-bound journals and posters for my two daughters.
The owner, Dave Hersh, and his longtime assistant, Mya Buckler, are always so cool to talk to and so helpful as I peruse the display cases hoping to score the perfect gifts.
I don’t love Christmas, but I have long loved trying to be that cool dad who can pick out neat, thoughtful gifts my wife and daughters will love.
Lots of years, I have scored big.
Last year, less so, but judging by reactions on Christmas morning, I did better this year.
But this year’s trip to the Silvermine store offered a special surprise.
Seconds after walking in, Hersh tells me he has a neat antique to show me.
I walk down the aisle, and there, hanging on the wall is an oak-framed, sand-blasted kaleidoscope pattern slate clock I made nearly 30 years ago.
It immediately made me smile and reminisce about my short-lived Vermont Slate Creations side business (I know, I lived in New York but thought I would try to take advantage of my home state’s wholesomeness) back before kids.
Borrowing the idea from former Post-Star photographer Rob Barendse, who with a friend had successfully made similar clocks and trivets years earlier, I was trying my hand at a side business while reporting for the paper.
I would drive to Granville to meet with John and Paul Labas and head to their family-owned quarry. John essentially rented me use of his compressor and sand blaster to crank out clocks and trivets in a variety of patterns, from classic Roman numerals to Grateful Dead bears and peace signs.
Lots of friends have them hanging still, but to see one back in the Silvermine was a neat trip down memory lane.
Then, on Tuesday, I received a Facebook friend request from Paul Labas, who is now the mayor of Granville, and we reminisced a bit about the slate days. Labas said he still works in the quarry.
It made me think how kind he and his brother were to help a then 28-year-old guy without much of a business plan or any sandblasting skills. John would set me up, fire up the compressor, equip me with a respirator and let me blast away until all the tiles I brought were etched.
Then we’d have a couple beers, visit and laugh.
The business never really did much. It was pre-social media and I’m not much of a marketing guy, but I loved what I created and I loved the friendships it fostered with the Labases and the Silvermine folks.
I’ve long thought that after I’m done teaching at Castleton University, I’ll get a sand blaster and compressor of my own and resurrect the slate creativity. They were fun to make and no two were ever the same. It also tapped into a different type of creativity for me, despite my artistic challenges.
David Blow is a media and communication professor at Castleton University and freelance journalist. He can be reached at davent67@gmail.com.