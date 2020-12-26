COLUMN: Store visit, phone call, offer slate remembrances

Borrowing the idea from former Post-Star photographer Rob Barendse, who with a friend had successfully made similar clocks and trivets years earlier, I was trying my hand at a side business while reporting for the paper.

I would drive to Granville to meet with John and Paul Labas and head to their family-owned quarry. John essentially rented me use of his compressor and sand blaster to crank out clocks and trivets in a variety of patterns, from classic Roman numerals to Grateful Dead bears and peace signs.

Lots of friends have them hanging still, but to see one back in the Silvermine was a neat trip down memory lane.

Then, on Tuesday, I received a Facebook friend request from Paul Labas, who is now the mayor of Granville, and we reminisced a bit about the slate days. Labas said he still works in the quarry.

It made me think how kind he and his brother were to help a then 28-year-old guy without much of a business plan or any sandblasting skills. John would set me up, fire up the compressor, equip me with a respirator and let me blast away until all the tiles I brought were etched.

Then we’d have a couple beers, visit and laugh.