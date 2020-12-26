 Skip to main content
COLUMN: Store visit, phone call, offer slate remembrances
Column

COLUMN: Store visit, phone call, offer slate remembrances

Slate clocks

Writer David Blow was treated to a trip down memory lane while visiting the Silvermine North store before Christmas and seeing one of the clocks from his former side business from 25 years ago. Pictured are some remnants he found in his basement.

 David Blow, Special to The Post-Star

The Silvermine North in Lake George is always one of my shopping stops at Christmas. For years, I’ve purchased a variety of jewelry, funky clothing, incense, leather-bound journals and posters for my two daughters.

The owner, Dave Hersh, and his longtime assistant, Mya Buckler, are always so cool to talk to and so helpful as I peruse the display cases hoping to score the perfect gifts.

I don’t love Christmas, but I have long loved trying to be that cool dad who can pick out neat, thoughtful gifts my wife and daughters will love.

Lots of years, I have scored big.

Last year, less so, but judging by reactions on Christmas morning, I did better this year.

But this year’s trip to the Silvermine store offered a special surprise.

Seconds after walking in, Hersh tells me he has a neat antique to show me.

I walk down the aisle, and there, hanging on the wall is an oak-framed, sand-blasted kaleidoscope pattern slate clock I made nearly 30 years ago.

It immediately made me smile and reminisce about my short-lived Vermont Slate Creations side business (I know, I lived in New York but thought I would try to take advantage of my home state’s wholesomeness) back before kids.

Borrowing the idea from former Post-Star photographer Rob Barendse, who with a friend had successfully made similar clocks and trivets years earlier, I was trying my hand at a side business while reporting for the paper.

I would drive to Granville to meet with John and Paul Labas and head to their family-owned quarry. John essentially rented me use of his compressor and sand blaster to crank out clocks and trivets in a variety of patterns, from classic Roman numerals to Grateful Dead bears and peace signs.

Lots of friends have them hanging still, but to see one back in the Silvermine was a neat trip down memory lane.

Then, on Tuesday, I received a Facebook friend request from Paul Labas, who is now the mayor of Granville, and we reminisced a bit about the slate days. Labas said he still works in the quarry.

It made me think how kind he and his brother were to help a then 28-year-old guy without much of a business plan or any sandblasting skills. John would set me up, fire up the compressor, equip me with a respirator and let me blast away until all the tiles I brought were etched.

Then we’d have a couple beers, visit and laugh.

The business never really did much. It was pre-social media and I’m not much of a marketing guy, but I loved what I created and I loved the friendships it fostered with the Labases and the Silvermine folks.

I’ve long thought that after I’m done teaching at Castleton University, I’ll get a sand blaster and compressor of my own and resurrect the slate creativity. They were fun to make and no two were ever the same. It also tapped into a different type of creativity for me, despite my artistic challenges.

David Blow

Blow

David Blow is a media and communication professor at Castleton University and freelance journalist. He can be reached at davent67@gmail.com.

