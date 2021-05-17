COLUMN: Stop trashing the park

I want this to be the last column I write about trash.
I’m only 54, but writing this makes me feel like a cane-wielding, angry 95-year-old whose other pastime is wondering why the mailman is a minute late.
But I can’t help it.
My 9-year-old dog — as those of you who read my columns know — walks about 2 miles every day to do his business and check pee-mail.
My wife walks him three days a week on sidewalks and I walk him four days, usually on trails in Crandall Park or Cole’s Woods. That was the routine before her ACL surgery so I’m on Day 39 of the last 40 (my daughter was home from school and spared me a day).
I wrote a while back about trash along the new 18-hole disc golf course. I’ve noticed lately the course looks more picked up. I’m taking no credit, just saying it looks good!
But what I saw on my walk through Crandall Park on Sunday really disgusted me, irritated me and left me literally sputtering and wondering out loud why people do what they do.
The dog waste receptacle, which I use when my dog is nice enough to go before we get to it, was overflowing with a nice mixture of dog waste, McDonald's bags and other trash and capped like a snow-covered mountain with a diaper.
It was running over on Saturday, too, but was heaped up more on Sunday, with trash on the ground around it too.
I shook my head at that.
But when I got to the sparkling new basketball courts, which as a kid who grew up on a dirt road in Vermont I salivate at, I stopped, shook my head, took a photo and muttered.
The whole court was ringed by water bottles, Gatorade bottles, masks, cups, a stray basketball and a shirt.
The new trash receptacle was full, too.
There are a couple of problems here.
You have people who apparently don’t really care about how things look or about following rules. The dog waste receptacle is small and not intended for garbage — or diapers. A sign on it even says so.
And though there isn’t a sign at the hoops court saying “DON’T LITTER” (yet, I’ll get to that), since when is it OK to just walk away from the garbage you created?
Again, those courts are a gem. Treat them that way, for God’s sake!
Walk your bottle over to the trash can on your way out. You just played hoop. You obviously are athletic enough to dunk it in the can on your way out, right?
In a perfect world (and again, I’m not a crusading environmentalist), but there would be a recycling can next to the trash can. Most of the waste I saw is recyclable.
But the other problem is that receptacles need to be checked and dumped routinely, probably daily, right?
In a recent chat with Mayor Dan Hall about the park, he said the park’s rebirth is great, but garbage is an issue. People used to carry in and carry out, and now they’re leaving it behind, he said.
He also said the city was looking into ways to combat the trash. Around that time, I noticed the trash can was added at the courts. Now the city just needs to make sure it gets checked and dumped.
I agree with Hall that if people just took home what they brought to the park, there would be no issue. But they don’t, and this problem is on those people more than the city, but the cans do need dumping if they are there.
And I’d suggest the city put up a sign at the courts, warning of fines for littering.
Heck, put a camera up, like hunters use. A few hefty, publicized fines for defiling such a cool asset might go a long way toward people either using the trash can or taking their empties with them.
With that, I’m retiring my waste rants.
I’m too young for this.
David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com