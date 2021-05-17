COLUMN: Stop trashing the park

It was running over on Saturday, too, but was heaped up more on Sunday, with trash on the ground around it too.

I shook my head at that.

But when I got to the sparkling new basketball courts, which as a kid who grew up on a dirt road in Vermont I salivate at, I stopped, shook my head, took a photo and muttered.

The whole court was ringed by water bottles, Gatorade bottles, masks, cups, a stray basketball and a shirt.

The new trash receptacle was full, too.

There are a couple of problems here.

You have people who apparently don’t really care about how things look or about following rules. The dog waste receptacle is small and not intended for garbage — or diapers. A sign on it even says so.

And though there isn’t a sign at the hoops court saying “DON’T LITTER” (yet, I’ll get to that), since when is it OK to just walk away from the garbage you created?

Again, those courts are a gem. Treat them that way, for God’s sake!

Walk your bottle over to the trash can on your way out. You just played hoop. You obviously are athletic enough to dunk it in the can on your way out, right?