Rep. Elise Stefanik has taken to Twitter these days, and on Wednesday night she pecked out this breathless announcement: “Stay tuned for my HUGE #ny21 announcement in the next hour…”

Yes, she used ALL-CAPS, like someone else we know.

I was so curious, I reached out to the editor of Watertown Daily Times to ask what was up.

Rep. Stefanik was sharing a letter from the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering — yes, that’s a real title — to the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, saying that Fort Drum was the preferred site over military bases in two other states for a new East Coast Missile Defense system that would cost billions to build and operate.

But there was one hang-up.

In the same letter, the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering also mentioned that it had no interest in building the defense system, because the experts at the Pentagon don’t believe it is needed.

Rep. Stefanik saw no reason for that little piece of information to spoil the party.

She liberally praised her own office, congressional colleagues and spoke as if the construction was imminent.

According to “Breaking Defense,” a digital magazine that writes about national defense issues, “The Pentagon has long worried about the multi-billion dollar price tag that comes along with building a new interceptor field and its infrastructure, and has generally had little to say to lawmakers demanding answers. The Missile Defense Review released earlier this year also called into question the need to build a third domestic interceptor field.”

It also reported that the Missile Defense Agency says the $3 to $4 billion could be better spent on improving the existing system.

But Stefanik, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, disagrees.

This is all part of a larger problem with Congress — both parties — in using the national defense budget as an economic development tool for local communities and their own re-election.

Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and a delegation of other New York congressional representatives all would love to see the system built, so they can take credit for the jobs it creates.

If an East Coast Missile Defense system is crucial to our national defense, then the New York congressional delegation should fight for it.

But shouldn’t that be left up to national defense experts at the Pentagon?

For years now, military leaders at the Pentagon have asked Congress to close unneeded military bases around the country.

Congress refuses to even talk about it, even though it would save the defense department billions in taxpayer dollars.

I’ve asked Rep. Stefanik about the congressional review of bases. She has been opposed in the past. To be fair, few if any congressional members with a military base in their districts would be in favor of a review.

Further reporting by the Watertown Times revealed that even if the missile defense system is eventually deemed necessary by the Pentagon, the decision to select Fort Drum as the site would be re-evaluated.

It’s time to put away the confetti and noise-makers. There’s no victory laps to be taken here.

Let’s just let the military experts do their jobs when it comes to our national defense.

Unfortunately, I suspect we will see many more references from our congresswoman about delivering a billion-dollar military infrastructure project to her district. She will just neglect to tell anyone it’s not needed and unlikely to ever happen.

Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star

