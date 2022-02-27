COLUMN: Staying warm as the snow falls

It’s cold and snowy today, so the little goats who are bottle-fed line up outside the front door and whine pathetically.

They want to come in and gather around the wood stove, and as far as I can tell they want to smoke cigars or some such thing. They are somehow pulling documents off of shelves and chewing on them in such a way that the former documents end up looking like runty self-rolled jobs.

I throw those kids out the front door after they seem warmed up and rambunctious. The process repeats in an hour or so, until its bottle time.

After the bottle they pretty much crash in a heap and sleep for three or four hours. Usually they sleep outside, protected in a lower shelf of a cabinet near the milking stand or inside the goat shed with their cousins and aunties.

Not this morning, though. A heavy snow is new to the kids. They don’t even want to go in the goat house. The snow is too cold and scary.

If I had my druthers, I would be out cutting and splitting wood, but I too seem to be afraid of the heavy snow.

Well, I don’t mean to say that the snow on the ground is heavy. It’s not. It’s just coming down hard is what I mean.

By the time you read this, I’m pretty sure you’ll have been clearing the walks and driveway, again proving that what would be heroic for those further south is just a mundane chore up here.

I’m always amazed at how fast the driveways, roads and walks get cleared up here.

I was in D.C. years ago after a heavy snow, and the city ground to a halt for several days.

I remember trudging a mile through the snow to bring my grandmother soup among other things. Transit wasn’t running. Nothing was running. It seemed the city didn’t really understand snow on the ground.

Later, I saw garbage trucks with plows on them, but mostly the snow-clearing was completed a few days later by a warm-up.

It really wasn’t so bad at the time because I was quite used to trudging considerably farther just for my own entertainment.

A city that has gone quiet is really something. I could hear the birds and, while walking through the zoo between my apartment and my grandmother’s house, I could see the animals enjoying the snow in their own way.

A hippo lounged in his pool, and seemed to open his mouth to catch snowflakes. The elephants raised their trunks to sniff the snow.

But I mostly enjoyed hearing and watching the little birds. They are always around, but during my nearly solitary journey, I could hear them in a way I could not normally while in the city.

My grandmother really enjoyed the soup — chicken broth with vegetables, maybe some kind of herb, and salt and pepper. “Perfect for the day,” she said.

Well, right now, the little goats are piled in a heap on my upholstered chair.

When they wake up, I’ll put them out the door.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y., where the ground freezes for months. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

