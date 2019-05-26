The question to Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner hung in the air for an unusually long period of time.
Elected officials are used to answering questions and not easily thrown off message, but when asked if she was worried about the actions she sees in Washington and the behavior of President Trump, she hesitated, started to talk, then stopped, stuttered briefly and started again, before finally saying, “Are you asking me as an elected state official or a private citizen?”
I told her it didn’t matter.
The political fissures in Washington were brought home to the New York Legislature this week with the passage of two bills that don’t directly affect the well-being of New Yorkers one way or another, but could have a significant impact on national politics. The two votes dragged our local elected officials into a debate they don’t appear comfortable with.
That is the continued power of President Trump, where his base of support is probably also the base of support for locally elected state officials.
The Legislature voted this past week to allow New York officials to release state tax returns in cooperation with congressional investigations by three different committees, while also voting to allow New York prosecutors to bring charges against people who have received presidential pardons or other forms of clemency.
Both were designed as checks to President Trump.
Sen. Betty Little, Sen. Daphne Jordan and Assemblyman Dan Stec, all Republicans, voted against both bills.
Woerner, a Democrat, voted against the presidential pardon bill, but for the bill that would allow a peek at President Trump’s state taxes. She said it was in the name of transparency.
In phone conversations with Little and Woerner, neither seemed comfortable being dragged into Washington politics, and both were guarded when talking about President Trump. I never heard back from Stec after leaving him voice mail messages on Thursday and Friday.
Both Little and Woerner believed pardons to be sacrosanct and beyond reproach.
“It is double jeopardy,” Little said. “A pardon is a pardon. For New York state to say it is going to prosecute, it would open a precedent for past and future pardons.”
She then cited the American Civil Liberties Union for its opposition to the law. It had to be the first time Little had used the ACLU as a defense.
“I don’t think it is good public policy to craft a law around an individual,” Woerner said.
Woerner voted against the original bill to release Trump’s tax returns because it was too broad and could open any citizens’ taxes for review. She worried it could be abused politically. After the bill was narrowed to those with executive power, Woerner voted for it in the name of transparency.
Little, who makes her tax returns public every year even though she does not have to by law, said a better law might be to require all legislators to make their taxes public. She has also said President Trump should make his tax returns public.
But that did not make her a yes vote, saying the political nature of the law made her uncomfortable.
When I asked her if she was concerned with what she was seeing in Washington, she criticized the lack of bipartisanship in general.
When I pressed her about the president’s behavior, his lying, the failure of the administration to respond to subpoenas from Congress and adhering to the rule of law, she said, “Well, it does, but you don’t know how much is true and not true.”
Like the veteran politicians she is, Little repeatedly turned the discussion from Washington to what needs to be done in New York and her district, although she did cite a number of accomplishments by the Trump administration from support of the military and veterans to the good economy.
As the discussion with Woerner continued about her concerns with Washington politics, she said, “I don’t know how to answer it.”
She explained that the usual process is for the American people to evaluate a president after his three years in office and ask themselves whether they are better off now than I was before.
“I think we should embrace this process,” she said.
I pressed her further that these are not normal times.
“I am distressed that we have gotten so far away from the mission of government, which is to make things better,” Woerner said, “I fear we are becoming too distracted.
“As a state-elected official, we have to make sure the needs and priorities of modern society are taken care of,” Woerner said. “We have had an intrusion in the past week that has been driven by politics.”
I suspect those intrusions will continue for all of us and they will become harder and harder to ignore and characterize as politics as usual.
By 2020 — the next time our state elected officials are up for re-election — it won’t surprise me they are all judged on one issue — where they stand on President Trump.
