COLUMN: South Florida, a world away from here

I went to south Florida and I came back. I had a layover in Baltimore both ways.

I think if you want to eat at an airport, Baltimore is a good choice because there are crabcakes at a nice restaurant.

I didn’t eat there, though, in part because I didn’t have time to enjoy a good meal and in part because I didn’t want to have to get a loan to eat.

I’m sorry to say that the TSA check-in at Albany was absurd. It took an hour to get through. There was only one person checking hundreds of people’s licenses, and at the very end of the wait, some guy walked up and tried to put us at the back of the line because we were standing where the checker told us to stand.

I did not tolerate that incompetence. The folks with me were happy I intervened.

Having grown up in an extended Marine Corps family, I knew how to do a convincing “What’s going on here?” — something a high-ranking officer does when he is not happy with something.

I don’t know why, but it always works, in civilian attire or in uniform. I’ve seen it done a few times by officers, but had never felt the need to try it myself, before.

Coming back, the TSA checkpoint in Miami, a very busy airport, took about an eighth of the time to get through.

That was good, but the bathroom at that airport was something reminiscent of an old-time gas station's facilities.

All did not run smoothly while I was down in Florida. I somehow misplaced my extra insulin, or forgot to take it with me. I spent three hours in the middle of the night setting up a prescription through my insurance company up here to pick up a prescription down there.

The insurance company did a competent job. The drug store on Eighth Street in Miami did not.

It’s the same chain I use up here, but the service was the opposite.

When I got to the pharmacy window, the pharmacist told me they did not have my items in stock and I would have to go to another pharmacy (which meant I would need another prescription) or come back the next day. And she told me that when I got the prescription filled it would cost close to $100.

Believe me, the cost was not my concern at the moment. But all that extra time would have been nip and tuck for me, considering it was possible that in just over 24 hours I could have been in a coma.

So, I asked, “Where is the nearest emergency room?”

I figured it was better for me to go while I was conscious and alive rather than wait.

Suddenly, the pharmacist said, “You have time, give me 15 minutes.”

I thought my script was for two prefilled insulin pens. She brought me eight and said my co-pay was $45.

I wasn’t about to argue. I needed insulin.

I guess that kind of interaction is just how Miami is now. It’s too bad. But, I can’t fix it.

I have enough to deal with the family estate down there, which seems to contain every single item in it that came through its doors for the last 60 years.

The climate, the daily weather and the nature were wonderful. The salads and seafood were fresh, well made, and really good. I went out to eat, at outdoor places, several times. That is not my norm. It was fun.

When I left it was 75 degrees. When I arrived in Albany it was around 40, gray and windy.

Forrest Hartley wonders why he lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

