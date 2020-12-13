COLUMN: Sounds of the night

The thing is, Mia Dog loves nothing more than barking at the beep, beep, beeping of backing-up trucks. So she takes this opportunity to start barking and barking and barking.

Oh, for crying out loud!

We are going to have to go back outside and check on things. What if, as Mia imagines, a big truck is backing down the driveway to steal Elizabeth Hen and her chicks?

We go outside again and make the rounds. Mind you it is now 21 degrees and I am in my PJs.

After we go back in, I’m like, “forget it,” and I make myself coffee and watch African elephants and storks at a waterhole in Kenya, live on the internet machine.

Mia Dog goes back to bed.

It has been a good night for her, so far.

Just as I am watching a cute baby elephant head to the waterhole for a drink, a rascally fox starts barking outside. It has a raspy bark that I often hear in the winter. It seems to be stopping to bark at every fifth tree.

And, I start to imagine that it was Rascally Fox who made the terrifying scream in the first place. But I don’t know for sure.

Well, there goes Mia Dog again: bark, bark, bark.