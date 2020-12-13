COLUMN: Sounds of the night

I’m just trying to get a little shut-eye when, at 2 a.m., there is a banshee screech. It’s a very loud, scary, raspy screech with multiple tones in it.
I’ve heard it before. Hmmm.
It might be a barn owl. It might be a screaming bobcat. It might be a screaming fox. It might be a great and horrifying flying beast from another dimension.
Whatever it is, it woke up the dog. She now proceeds to bark for 10 minutes, and I proceed to get up, go downstairs, and take her for a walk.
We check on the goats and the ducks, who are very talkative. We check on Elizabeth and her chicks, the other hens, the rooster pen where Mr. Rooster-Head and Prisoner spend the night, and the hemlock tree where Tanner Rooster and Junior Rooster are sleeping. Then we look around for the very secretive Sasha Kitty.
All seems well. There is no large flying reptile in evidence.
Then we go back in the house and proceed to work on getting a little shut-eye.
Just as I begin to fade from consciousness, what sounds like a large truck backing begins and continues forever. Beep, beep, beep … .
I know this sound. It is the little saw-whet owl. It visits here during the winter and it will sometimes continue it’s beeping for hours during the night.
The thing is, Mia Dog loves nothing more than barking at the beep, beep, beeping of backing-up trucks. So she takes this opportunity to start barking and barking and barking.
Oh, for crying out loud!
We are going to have to go back outside and check on things. What if, as Mia imagines, a big truck is backing down the driveway to steal Elizabeth Hen and her chicks?
We go outside again and make the rounds. Mind you it is now 21 degrees and I am in my PJs.
After we go back in, I’m like, “forget it,” and I make myself coffee and watch African elephants and storks at a waterhole in Kenya, live on the internet machine.
Mia Dog goes back to bed.
It has been a good night for her, so far.
Just as I am watching a cute baby elephant head to the waterhole for a drink, a rascally fox starts barking outside. It has a raspy bark that I often hear in the winter. It seems to be stopping to bark at every fifth tree.
And, I start to imagine that it was Rascally Fox who made the terrifying scream in the first place. But I don’t know for sure.
Well, there goes Mia Dog again: bark, bark, bark.
What the heck, it's 4 o’clock, almost time for her morning walk anyway. I’m not going to take her far. Maggie is in charge of morning walks and will be up soon enough. So we go out and do the rounds again. Mia Dog does not want Rascally Fox on her turf.
We come back in. Mia goes up to bed. I start to doze on my chair.
Just before the roosters wake up, I wake up, because Mrs. Barred Owl is sitting next to the back window asking me, “Who cooks for you?”
Oh, good grief! I feel like I’m trying to get some shut-eye at nature’s bus station.
So much for the quiet and solitude of the Adirondacks.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
