There’s the intermittent dog snore. Then the flying squirrels engaged in acorn soccer in the attic. Of course the owls and coyotes are joining in the chorus, as well.

All of this is fairly regular, and for the most part I sleep through a lot of that soundscape.

All of a sudden, though, Mia is up and tapping around because she needs to go outside. That is the beginning of the end of my sound sleep.

We go out. Baby goat Pip comes to visit. Little goat Tam comes out to copy what Mia is doing and about 15 minutes later, after a little interspecies square dancing, we are all situated back in our beds.

One half hour later I hear an ungodly screaming. I can’t figure out what kind of animal it is.

I run downstairs and out the front door in my PJs and slippers, wander around asking the goats if they are alright, using my flashlight to look for what just happened.

This, eventually, happens three times in a row with the same result. The tree chickens, Eliot, Bub, Alice and Simone, are all out of the tree, with Bub and Alice gone missing.

Simone has run into one of the open shelters. Eliot is standing with a gaggle of goats. The other two, who knows?

Then at 4 a.m., as I pretend to sleep, I hear Bub from the distance call out to Eliot, who calls back. This goes on for a quarter hour.

This is not really the best way to get a good night’s sleep. At least I figure everyone is alright even if they are all scattered. That lets me get at least a little sound sleep.

Again last night, the screaming, the running outside, but little Simone remains in her perch looking at something.

When I look at the spot a branch moves.

I didn’t see what or who, but I can guess it is a small owl of some kind. If it were a bigger bird, I’m sure I would see chicken feathers, and little Simone Hen would not be sitting calmly on her branch roost staring at the visitor.

Instead, at dawn, all of the tree chickens are gathered in front of the chicken coop waiting for us to release their comrades.

My guess is maybe a screech owl or, more likely, a saw whet owl, since they seem to come down to visit us this time of year. I haven’t noticed their calls. I hear mostly the barred owls at night.

I guess I should go out later at night to listen for telltale calls.

In the meantime, we’ll leave the porch light on before we go to sleep. Maybe that will discourage visits, and nightly ruckuses.

Or it might attract other late night visitors who think we left the light on for them. We might need to install new parking.

Well, when Mia takes me out around 2 a.m. every night. I guess I might as well stop, look and listen, and see if there are any changes out front.

One change I’d like is not to hear blood curdling screams in the night. The snoring, I can live with.