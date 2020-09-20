COLUMN: Some things take forever, but still get done

“Everything takes forever.” That’s what our friend Vera said one day when we were moving her air conditioner back to the garage for the winter.
At the time it did kind of seem like moving that thing was taking forever. I don’t know for how many years I helped her move it, but I guess it’s OK that it’s no longer on my list of things to do that take forever.
I was always a little worried that it was going to fall out the window the wrong way, or that we might drop it.
Somehow those things didn’t happen. Who knows, maybe someone is still using it, somewhere.
Vera moved to Ohio to be closer to her children and grandchildren over a decade ago. I’m pretty sure she didn’t take that beast with her.
She certainly left me with the thought that “everything takes forever,” even though, if pursued, somehow things still get done.
It’s like when I’m milking the goats. Sometimes I’ll be sitting on the stand, milking the third or fourth goat in line, usually Luna or Cow or Hazel. They are not strict adherents to hierarchy so they come out at different times each day.
Gilly comes out first, though, and Punkin comes out last.
Anyway it takes between 10 and 15 minutes to milk and handle each goat, and by number three or four I can see the afternoon milking lasting into February. “Everything takes forever.”
Luckily, I’m down to milking once a day instead of twice. But, once a day 12 goats take the stand.
They don’t all get milked, or testify for that matter, though most do. Some are beginning to decrease production as daylight decreases.
But milking goats, even if they aren’t currently milking, are allowed to come out and stand eating grain for a few minutes if they want.
Sometimes a dry goat that hasn’t been out for weeks decides, at the last minute, that she really would like to come out. I then will find myself in the twilight, granting her wish.
They live and work here. They all help with the production of cheese. They are all good goats. It is their right to be treated well.
In ancient India milk cows, though they were perfectly capable, were not supposed to be used as draft animals. Each milk cow was supposed to be so well-fed and cared for that she would be fat.
I read recently in my farm newspaper that farm animal neglect cases have significantly increased since our present pandemic. Mostly the cases consist of people who have gotten animals and not realized that they must be cared for every day without exception.
Even one or two milk cows or goats take forever, every day, to care for. Chickens and ducks need constant attention or they get into trouble.
It’s just never ending, and for the most part people in our country no longer know how much work and time are involved in any agricultural endeavor, including growing crops.
That’s why you don’t see farmers all that often at the coffee shop.
Hopefully we’ll get through this time. And, maybe, we’ll be reminded of what it takes to feed this country of ours. It takes forever.
Oddly, there have always been people out there willing to make that commitment.
Forrest Hartley is suffering cabin fever in Hadley, and fall hasn’t even started, yet. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
