COLUMN: Some things take forever, but still get done

“Everything takes forever.” That’s what our friend Vera said one day when we were moving her air conditioner back to the garage for the winter.

At the time it did kind of seem like moving that thing was taking forever. I don’t know for how many years I helped her move it, but I guess it’s OK that it’s no longer on my list of things to do that take forever.

I was always a little worried that it was going to fall out the window the wrong way, or that we might drop it.

Somehow those things didn’t happen. Who knows, maybe someone is still using it, somewhere.

Vera moved to Ohio to be closer to her children and grandchildren over a decade ago. I’m pretty sure she didn’t take that beast with her.

She certainly left me with the thought that “everything takes forever,” even though, if pursued, somehow things still get done.

It’s like when I’m milking the goats. Sometimes I’ll be sitting on the stand, milking the third or fourth goat in line, usually Luna or Cow or Hazel. They are not strict adherents to hierarchy so they come out at different times each day.

Gilly comes out first, though, and Punkin comes out last.