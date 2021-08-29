COLUMN: Small farms and Big Ag

“We greatly value our relationships with our farming partners and did not make this decision lightly,” Danone North America, the parent company of Horizon Organic, said in an email. “Growing transportation and operational challenges in the dairy industry, particularly in the Northeast, led to this difficult decision.”
The company plans to stop buying milk from about 90 dairies in the Northeast by Aug. 31, 2022. A total of 61 are in Maine, New Hampshire and New York, according to Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts as reported by the AP last week.
The company told Vermont officials that it did not want to transport milk from the region to its plant in New York and will focus its business on larger farms in the Midwest and West, according to a Tebbetts email.
In my lifetime, the word from corporations and the Department of Agriculture has always been, “get bigger or get out.”
Over the years a lot of small farmers have been forced out, not because they weren’t producing quality products, but because they didn’t fit the corporate model, which insists on the highest possible profit.
When the federal government got involved in regulations for organic farmers, I knew our game was up as well, because we were being forced out by the same old corporate, commodity-driven rules that were driving out other farmers.
There are so many loopholes for the big corporations in organic legislation, that there was no way they wouldn’t wipe out smaller operations.
First of all, a little open door in a mega chicken coop to a small patch of grass is not free range. And, mainly to us old hippy dippy folks, transporting food across hundreds of miles, packaging food in factories for long-term preservation, adding questionable materials to the soil, using factory farming methods, and loopholes that allow ingredients in a product that we would never have even considered — these are against all the principals espoused by the organic movement of the '40s, '50s, '60s and '70s.
Organic was not about governments, banks and corporations. It was about honest, soil-loving souls who were serving their communities and trying to get away from large, controlling interests.
I won’t call anything I grow organic, because if I make over a small amount of money, I am subject to penalties imposed by those large controlling interests.
Organic was our — the back-to-the-garden folks — label, and our self-imposed rules were by far superior to those that have now been introduced by the Big Ag sector, which include governmental subsidy and regulation favoring all things corporate.
Organic was about the product and its producer. It was about that little farm you could visit, and see for yourself how great life and food could be.
One hundred years ago we didn’t need a special designation. You didn’t have much of a choice. Everything was pretty much what we now think of as organic.
It took a civil war, and two world wars, to figure out how to industrialize everything, including agriculture.
I’m not sure where we go from here. I just hope those 90-odd dairies don’t lose their livelihoods like so many smaller farms already have in the face of this “get bigger or get out” march of madness.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message, new_americangothic@yahoo.com.