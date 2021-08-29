COLUMN: Small farms and Big Ag

There are so many loopholes for the big corporations in organic legislation, that there was no way they wouldn’t wipe out smaller operations.

First of all, a little open door in a mega chicken coop to a small patch of grass is not free range. And, mainly to us old hippy dippy folks, transporting food across hundreds of miles, packaging food in factories for long-term preservation, adding questionable materials to the soil, using factory farming methods, and loopholes that allow ingredients in a product that we would never have even considered — these are against all the principals espoused by the organic movement of the '40s, '50s, '60s and '70s.

Organic was not about governments, banks and corporations. It was about honest, soil-loving souls who were serving their communities and trying to get away from large, controlling interests.

I won’t call anything I grow organic, because if I make over a small amount of money, I am subject to penalties imposed by those large controlling interests.

Organic was our — the back-to-the-garden folks — label, and our self-imposed rules were by far superior to those that have now been introduced by the Big Ag sector, which include governmental subsidy and regulation favoring all things corporate.