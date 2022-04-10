COLUMN: Short on sugaring, long on napping

It seems like my already short sugaring season came to an abrupt close last week with the heavy rains and gray skies. I had already cut the taps down to about one quarter of what I would normally try to put out.

I was away in the middle of the season visiting Florida trying to deal with some family things. I didn’t want buckets to overflow while I was gone.

There were only a few good flows during that time, anyway.

For several days while I was gone, the highs were only in the teens. That kind of puts the kibosh on sap dripping into buckets.

I heard the reports from Maggie, who was left up here with only a little outside help.

Not only did she have her own full-time job, but her cheesemaking, the goats and their babies, the milking, the maple syrup making, the constant water hauling, the chickens, the ducks, the fires, the animal bedding, the hay, the feed, the wood and everything else was on her shoulders.

I hate to say it, but I was happy to feel the warm ocean air while she was feeling the biting arctic air. I needed to get away from winter.

A few times when we spoke, she said, “Never tell me you’re lazy again!”

I say that every now and then, especially in the winter, because ever since my pancreas decided it would completely stop making insulin some years ago, I don’t have the energy I once had. But, I still have the work.

I have thought I should probably let go of some of it, but what part? I don’t really want to have to rely on stores for all of my food.

Maggie seems to enjoy being able to work in a big garden and harvest the produce. And the cheese — we couldn’t just go out and buy rounds of traditionally made cheese.

I also enjoy having a little business that supplies a variety of synthetic-chemical-free, goodness-filled food to some people who want it. Besides, all that gives me something to write about.

Anyway, I hate that feeling that suddenly comes over me, that makes me just have to stop and crash for three-quarters of an hour until my battery recharges.

I feel like I’m the same as a cellphone. Except I don’t have to plug myself in. I just have to plop myself down somewhere and wait for the cosmic rays, the power of the Earth, the injected insulin, or whatever the heck it is that kicks in.

I’m not allowed to say it (I’ll write it instead), but I feel like a lazy bum every time it happens, and it happens almost every day, sometimes twice.

Luckily, old Mia Dog doesn’t seem to mind. She’ll lie on my lap or at my feet anytime. Plus, she keeps me company all the time just in case I need a nap.

Dogs love walks, watching over their farm, riding in trucks, visiting John Bennett, looking at other dogs, and especially naps.

Mia gets all of that, especially naps. Apparently, so do I.

She doesn’t even mind that sugar season is done, or that it’s wet and gray outside, because she’s pretty sure we’ll take a nap, no matter what.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, NY. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0