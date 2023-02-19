Mia is getting fat. She’s around 13 years old, and before now she’s always been slim and fit. That’s because she usually gets a 1- to 3-mile walk every day, along with a few shorter walks.

Recently it hasn’t been easy. The little goats are very fond of her. If they’re not occupied elsewhere eating, sleeping, playing on the edge of the woods and such, they will try to follow her on her walk on the road.

It really isn’t a good idea to take a group of kids down a road that has logging trucks and speeding cars howling down it, even if they are 5 minutes apart.

We live in a place in between places. To the east, the nearest town centers are 6 miles away. To the west, the nearest is over 20, if you don’t go over the lake. It’s kind of like a fly-over zone, but for cars and trucks. As often as not, drivers are not paying full attention, and they are speeding.

Sometimes I pop Mia into the car and take her for a walk on a dirt road somewhere. I’m not sure why, but we usually don’t go on as long a walk on those trips. Maybe it’s because I can always feel the obligations back at home calling.

We live in an ideal spot for walking. There is a great stretch of road starting down at the corner that has no houses on it, and only a very few people walk there. There are still cars and the trucks, but Mia takes her walks on a leash, and knows to get off the pavement when traffic is coming.

Restricted walking has only been going on a few months, but Mia eats like a dog who gets a lot of exercise. She is used to getting a little bit of each of our meals mixed in with her dog food.

We used to walk on the dirt roads in front of the family wood lots. For many years they were in remote places. Now houses are springing up, and with them come dogs who are not properly controlled. “We’re in the country. Let the dog run” seems to be the thinking.

It only takes one uncontrolled dog to restrict walking on a public road. That means the old dog and I can’t safely walk down those roads. There are rules and norms, but everyone feels like it’s their right.

“Oh, he’s a nice dog.”

“All right, then why is he growling at me?”

Both Mia Dog and I have been bit by a “he’s a good dog” on our own property.

We can walk in our woods, for the most part, but not so much in the winter, and not so much when someone is walking a dog with questionable behavior in them.

I don’t post our land, and I don’t want to. If neighbors want to walk, ride their horses, or politely four-wheel on my property, they are welcome to. I just wish they could understand dogs from my point of view.

I keep mine on a tether, and try to train them to be polite no matter what.

Anyway, when you put all those constraining factors together, you get a fat dog.

And now, when I try to lift her into the truck, it’s like lifting two bags of concrete mix and a small goat at the same time.

I’ve been trying to cut back on heavy lifting, but (add music), “She is heavy. She’s my dog.”