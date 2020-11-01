COLUMN: Seeking port during a storm

I told Maggie, “I want to go on shore leave for about two weeks.”
“You are already on shore leave,” she said.
I guess technically that’s true. I have not been on any of the seven seas in at least a decade. So, she’s got me there.
Still, I wouldn’t mind checking out the arepas from a food truck near the Port of New Orleans, or the crab cakes along the Baltimore waterfront.
I have to admit, though, that Maggie will make me arepas any time I ask her. She even has three bags of masarepa flour just for that purpose.
So, maybe I’ll skip the arepas, because I remember years ago when I bought a pie from a stand on Hickory Hill Road in Stone Arabia and brought it home, she gave me a very cold stare and said, “You don’t like my pie?”
I believe I have never bought a whole pie since that day. Although I have enjoyed many delicious pieces of pie right here at home since.
I can’t really get into too much trouble with crab cakes, but that is only because we don’t live near the seashore. I’m sure if we did Maggie would be out crabbing at least one day a week during the seasons, because that’s just how dedicated to good, fresh wholesome cuisine she is.
That’s probably the main reason we spend over two hours a day milking goats, and she spends several hours a week making cheese from the milk.
As a matter of fact, in our cheese cave, a small specialized refrigerator, there are many rounds of Gouda, tome (a Parmesan-like cheese), simple rennet cheeses, and some others.
Oh no, we are not going to go out and buy cheese! We are going to produce it ourselves!
I figure each 2-pound round of cheese we produce, if you add up the animal husbandry, the labor, the mucking, the milking, the making, the curing and so forth, is worth about $1,000.
Even though I would very much like to live on the shore or near it, like my little sister in Panacea, Florida, I’m fairly certain it wouldn’t be long until I had a stable open boat, a slew of crab pots, a clam rake and an assortment of oyster tongs.
All that in addition to 19 goats, a kitchen garden, a market garden and a list that carried over into the next life.
There, I have distracted myself. I am very happy to produce and consume the finished ingredients from a well-used kitchen.
But, I was talking about shore leave. And, I think what I meant was shore leave from The Ship of Democracy.
I know, Ship of Democracy, “of value is thy freight.” I just feel that the seas you have been sailing through have been rather rough of late, and consequently I am feeling pretty seasick.
I just want to land in port for a couple of weeks, forget about my sea legs, stop hearing attack after attack, wave after wave, give my stomach a break from the queasiness, regain my bearings and eat some excellent food in peace.
After that maybe the storms will be over and we can embark again on calmer seas.
Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.
