COLUMN: Seeking port during a storm

I told Maggie, “I want to go on shore leave for about two weeks.”

“You are already on shore leave,” she said.

I guess technically that’s true. I have not been on any of the seven seas in at least a decade. So, she’s got me there.

Still, I wouldn’t mind checking out the arepas from a food truck near the Port of New Orleans, or the crab cakes along the Baltimore waterfront.

I have to admit, though, that Maggie will make me arepas any time I ask her. She even has three bags of masarepa flour just for that purpose.

So, maybe I’ll skip the arepas, because I remember years ago when I bought a pie from a stand on Hickory Hill Road in Stone Arabia and brought it home, she gave me a very cold stare and said, “You don’t like my pie?”

I believe I have never bought a whole pie since that day. Although I have enjoyed many delicious pieces of pie right here at home since.

I can’t really get into too much trouble with crab cakes, but that is only because we don’t live near the seashore. I’m sure if we did Maggie would be out crabbing at least one day a week during the seasons, because that’s just how dedicated to good, fresh wholesome cuisine she is.