COLUMN: Seeking a signal during that messy storm

I was just about to plant peas and onions when that big dump of wet snow decided to descend.

I always cringe during ice storms and heavy wet snows as I listen to the limbs of trees cracking while the lights blink on and off before the power is gone for who knows how long.

Now that the days are above freezing, extended power outages are much easier to handle. The water in the collection tanks wasn’t frozen, so I knew the animals were assured of plenty of fresh, clean water.

We also still have a nice supply of dry firewood, so we can cook for ourselves on the wood stove.

The phone and internet failed for a while, so the morning after the storm one of my main duties was driving Maggie and our friend Liz around to find cell service and Wi-Fi.

At one point we found one bar at the parking lot across from the high school, so they could contact work and do whatever it is these modern day digital travelers do to keep the wheels of commerce and information in motion.

The parking lot had all sorts of people coming and going in cars, vans and pickup trucks. There they could park and use their cellphones, then drive off without even noticing the pretty view of Lake Luzerne right in front of them.

Busy, busy, busy.

It wasn’t that easy getting into town. We had to go the long way round over the Conklingville Dam because the direct route was blocked by fallen white pines combined with electric, telephone and fiber-optic cables.

Quite a mess.

We couldn’t find a Wi-Fi signal anywhere in the area. Both the libraries and the schools were out of power and internet.

We ended up down in Saratoga Springs. First Maggie and Liz went to the coffee shop. Later they transferred to the library to toil away on the internet highway.

They both were thankful that I took the time to drive them around.

I didn’t mind. I got to see the inside of a coffee shop, buy a cup of coffee, see people I haven’t seen in two years, and basically have a mini-vacation.

I went back in the evening after milking and brought them back. Thanks to daylight saving time and the longer days of spring, it was still light outside.

Because of the miserable conditions — about 8 inches of wet snow, puddles and mud — each goat wanted to go back into the goat yard after milking. Basically, everyone was up by the time we got back home, even the ducks. I just had to close their doors.

The chickens who were stranded in my tool shed got to be carried to their coop.

I started the generator and hooked it to the internet devices, which we found repaired and working. So I knew the next morning I wouldn’t be traveling looking for internet service even if we were still cut off from the electric grid.

Late Thursday afternoon, I stood in the garden. The snow was mostly melted, and the power had been restored to the area.

On the highway on the other side of the stone wall, utility trucks from all different companies went back and forth for hours. It was actually kind of impressive. Some were headed home to the west, others to east and perhaps a few were just lost going around and around Stewarts Pond, trying to find cell service and maps to guide them home.

Friday, I got back to the peas and onions, the messy storm another interesting memory.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, NY. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.

