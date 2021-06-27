COLUMN: Savoring a one-day getaway to Fenway

When my girls were little, I exposed them to all the things I loved, like skiing, the ocean, basketball, the Red Sox and a variety of good music.
I did it with the hope they’d love them, too.
As I start this column on Sunday morning, I’m feeling nostalgic and lucky because tomorrow we get to enjoy several of those loves together — and they’re now both in their 20s.
We’ll first be driving to a beach outside of Boston to soak up some sun and the sound of the waves.
On the way there, we’ll be taking turns picking like-minded tunes on Spotify, ranging from Sarah’s Rolling Stones anthem, “Beast of Burden,” to “My Sweet Lord” from George Harrison for Kirsti.
For me, it might be selections from Bob Seger, Tom Petty or maybe the Dead.
We’ll definitely be harmonizing to whatever is playing, with me jokingly (OK, maybe I’m really trying) hitting the highest notes in a sometimes-on-pitch falsetto.
Then we’ll clean up at our sweet Airbnb find and head to Fenway, a place that has been almost mystical to me since I could throw a ball.
I remember the 1975 World Series as an 8-year-old when my dad came and got me out of bed to let me watch the end of one game.
Fenway has basically been an annual destination for me with family or friends for decades. When the kids were little, we’d sometimes camp in Maine and head to a game as part of the trip. Other times we’d go with friends and their kids.
Kirsti, who shared a passion of baseball through softball, loved it.
Sarah loved to ask when it was going to be over.
She’s already having flashbacks of muggy summer days watching games that she couldn't care less about.
As they got older, Sarah and my wife — who also couldn't care less about the Red Sox —stopped going. I may have stopped inviting them, actually, in part because Sox tickets aren’t cheap and silly to pay for them to essentially be tortured.
Kirsti and I would still go quite often, but the trips then morphed more into guy trips as her interest also waned.
For me, the trip signals a new birth out of that COVID hell that prevented it from happening last year. I eagerly await that gift that the ocean provides to my soul, whatever it is. And it never gets old to step into that Fenway green shrine of a ballpark with the prospect of a victory — and maybe even a foul ball.
I almost got hit on the head with one outside of the stadium when I left early during a blowout years ago, but that’s as close as I’ve come in that park.
Oh, and the ever-impatient Sarah now knows the games are nine innings long and take at least three hours to complete.
I’ve warned her not to ask when we’re leaving.
All joking aside, I can’t wait. I’m going to savor every second of this one-day getaway with my ladies and I love that they want to join me.
Dave Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University. He may be reached at davent67@gmail.com.