COLUMN: Savoring a one-day getaway to Fenway

Fenway has basically been an annual destination for me with family or friends for decades. When the kids were little, we’d sometimes camp in Maine and head to a game as part of the trip. Other times we’d go with friends and their kids.

Kirsti, who shared a passion of baseball through softball, loved it.

Sarah loved to ask when it was going to be over.

She’s already having flashbacks of muggy summer days watching games that she couldn't care less about.

As they got older, Sarah and my wife — who also couldn't care less about the Red Sox —stopped going. I may have stopped inviting them, actually, in part because Sox tickets aren’t cheap and silly to pay for them to essentially be tortured.

Kirsti and I would still go quite often, but the trips then morphed more into guy trips as her interest also waned.

For me, the trip signals a new birth out of that COVID hell that prevented it from happening last year. I eagerly await that gift that the ocean provides to my soul, whatever it is. And it never gets old to step into that Fenway green shrine of a ballpark with the prospect of a victory — and maybe even a foul ball.